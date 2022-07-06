West Point Little League racked up nine hits and did not commit a single error to get the 11-1 win over Latrobe Little League in the opening round of the All-Star 10-years-and-under series.
A big second inning for West Point is what would be the deciding factor of the game. West Point would post eight runs in the inning to take a commanding lead.
Latrobe’s one run came in the top of the fourth when Trey Zemcik hit a double that scored Grant Burket.
West Point added another three runs in the bottom of the inning to seal the game at 11-1.
Kameron Sutton suffered the loss on the mound, surrendering eight runs on six hits over one and two-thirds innings, striking out none and walking two.
Latrobe’s top hitters were Zemcik (double, an RBI), Cael Ruffner (single) and Owen Schober (single).
Game two of the best-of-three series is at Latrobe on July 7y at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.