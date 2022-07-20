West Point had 20 hits and scored 23 runs in 3 innings of work Monday as part of the 10-under Section 2 Little League double elimination tournament held at Latrobe Little League at Legion-Keener Park.
Sebastion Shine led off and was hit by a pitch for West Point in the first inning. Max Siemon grounded into a fielder’s choice to shortstop, with both runners safe.
Santino Facciani was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Gavin Braden grounded a single to left field, scoring Siemon as Facciani went to third base and Braden moved into second base on the throw. Croix Lattanzio singled to right field, plating Facciani and Braden, while Lattanzio took second base on the throw.
Lattanzio took third base on a wild pitch. Nicholas Hisman reached on an infield by the shortstop and Lattanzia scored. Jackson Woitkowiak popped out to the pitcher for the first out. Ryland Walker lined a single to left field and Hisman went second base.
Dylan Forbes lined a single to right field, Hisman scored, Walker to third base and Forbes into second base. Shine doubled to left center, driving home Walker and Forbes. Troy Martin took over the mound duties for Hermitage LL. Siemon singled to left field, moving Shine to third base. Facciani doubled to centerfield, scoring Shine and Siemon. Braden singled to left field to load the bases.
Lattanzio reached on an infield error to the third baseman, allowing Facciani and Braden to score. Hisman tripled to left field and plated Lattanzio. Woitkowiak doubled to left center, scoring Hisman. Walker lined a single through shortstop and Woitkowiak moved to third base. Forbes reached on an infield single to shortstop, Woitkowiak scored and Walker took third base on the throw-in. Shine grounded out to third base, Walker scored and Forbes went to second base. Siemon singled to left field driving in Forbes. Facciani flew out to centerfield, ending the inning with West Point up 17-0
Hermitage managed to get two runs back in the bottom of the first. Will Geisel reached an infield error and moved into second base on the same error. Ian Staples walked. Jordan Bochert grounded into a fielder’s choice to short, who threw Geisel out at third base. for the first out. Carter Hicks lined a single to centerfield scoring Bochert and Staples. Hicks took second base on an outfield error off the hit. Troy Martin struck out swinging.
Dominic Gottuso struck out swinging to end the inning.
West Point only added to its lead in the top of the second. Braden led off with a single to left field. Lattanzio grounded into a fielder’s choice and everyone was safe. Hisman singled to centerfield to load the bases.
Woitkowiak doubled to left field, scoring Braden and Lattanzio and moved Hisman to third base. Walked lined out to third base for first out.
Forbes reached base on an infield error, Hisman scored and Forbes went to third base on the same error. Shine lined a single driving in Forbes. Shine took second base on a passed ball. Siemon grounded out to third base, moving Shine to third base. Facciani singled up the middle to plate Shine. Braden singled to centerfield, moving Facciani to second base. Lattanzio flew out to centerfield for the third out with West Point up 23-2.
Hermitage would add two more runs in the bottom of the second, but it was not enough to overcome the sizable lead of West Point
West Point’s leading hitters were Gavin Braden (four singles, two RBIs), Nicholas Hisman (triple, single, two RBIs), Jackson Woitkowiak (two doubles, three RBIs), Sebastian Shine ( double, single, four RBIs), Santino Facciani (double, single, three RBIs), Dylan Forbes (two singles, four RBIs), Ryland Walker (two singles), Max Siemon (two singles, an RBI), Croix Lattanzio (single, four RBIs) and Dominic Bova (single).
Hermitage’s top hitters were Carter Hicks (single, two RBIs), Jordan Bochert (single, an RBI) and Trey Bayer (single).
Facciani started and picked up the win. Facciani threw one inning, allowing three runs on one hit, walking none and striking out none. Hisman pitched the second inning allowing one run on one hit, striking out none and walking none. Gavin Braden picked up the save, throwing the last inning, giving up no runs on one hit, walking two and striking out two.
