Latrobe All-Stars watched the game slip away early Saturday, July 8, and could not recover as the team lost to the West Point All-Stars by a 9-5 score in the Pennsylvania 11-year-old District 26 Baseball Championship in a best-of-three series.
West Point won Game 1, which was played Thursday, July 6, by a 3-0 score.
West Point will advance to the state tournament being held at East Side Little League in Pennsylvania.
There is no Section 2 Tournament for the 11-year-old division.
A scoring synopsis of Game 2 follows:
In the top of the first inning, with Owen Schober starting on the bump for Latrobe, Ryland Walker led off with a single to left field. Walker stole second base and the throw went to centerfield, allowing Walker to reach third base. Croix Lattanzio singled to center field to plate Walker. Gavin Braden singled Lattanzio to second base. Nicholas Hisman doubled to left center field, plating Lattanzio and Gavin Braden advanced to third base. Jackson Woitkowiak drew a walk to load the bases. Logan Boring walked to plate Gavin Braden. Max Sieman was hit by a pitch to score Hisman. Dylan Forbes hit a sacrifice fly to center field to plate, scoring Woitkowiak (West Point 5, Latrobe 0).
In the top of the fifth inning, Walker reached on an infield single. Sebastian Shine drew a walk, moving Walker to second base. Kameron Sutton came in to pitch for Latrobe. Both runners advanced one base on a wild pitch. Gavin Braden doubled to right field scoring Walker and Shine held up at third base (West Point 6, Latrobe 0).
In the home half of the fifth frame, Hisman started on the hill for West Point. Trey Zemcik led off with a double to left center field. Grant Burket grounded out, moving Zemcik to third base. Ryan Thompson singled to plate Zemcik. Sutton singled Thompson to second base. Hunter Myers lined a double to left field, plating Thompson and Sutton. Myers advanced to third base on the throw in. Cash Lukon lined a single to center field to plate Myers (West Point 6, Latrobe 4).
In the top of the sixth inning, Boring led off with a single to center field. Boring advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Sieman reached on dropped third strike as Boring scored on the play to first base. Forbes singled to right field, moving Sieman to second base. Rocco Obney grounded out, moving Sieman to third base and Forbes to second base. Logan Braden reached on an infield error, resulting in Sieman and Forbes scoring (West Point 9, Latrobe 4).
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Gavin Braden came in to pitch for West Point. Alex Theys drew a walk. Theys advanced to third base on two wild pitches. Schober grounded out, plating Theys as West Point took the game, 9-5.
West Point’s Hisman got the win, throwing five innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, striking out five and walking two. Gavin Braden picked up the save, going one inning, allowing one run on no hits, striking out one and walking one.
Latrobe’s Schober suffered the loss, going four innings, surrendering six runs on 10 hits, striking out one and walking three. Sutton pitched in relief, going two innings, allowing three runs on three hits, striking out one and walking none.
West Point’s hitters were Ryland Walker (three singles), Gavin Braden (double, single, RBI), Logan Boring (two singles, RBI), Hisman (double, RBI), Logan Braden (single, two RBIs), Dylan Forbes (single, RBI), Lattanzio (single, RBI), Woitkowiak (single), Sebastian Shine (single) and Sieman (two RBIs).
Latrobe’s hitters were Myers (double, two RBIs), Schober (double, RBI), Zemcik (double), Thompson (single, RBI), Lukon (single, RBI), Sutton (single) and Burket (single).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.