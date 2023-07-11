The Latrobe 12-year-old All-Stars dropped a 7-3 game Friday, July 7, to the West Point 12-year-old All-Stars as West Point earned the Pennsylvania 12-year-old District 26 Baseball Championship in a best-of-three series.

West Point outhit Latrobe 11-4, putting up four runs in the third inning before later putting the game out of reach.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.