The Latrobe 12-year-old All-Stars dropped a 7-3 game Friday, July 7, to the West Point 12-year-old All-Stars as West Point earned the Pennsylvania 12-year-old District 26 Baseball Championship in a best-of-three series.
West Point outhit Latrobe 11-4, putting up four runs in the third inning before later putting the game out of reach.
West Point won Game 1 by a 5-1 score Wednesday, July 5.
West Point advances to the Section 2 Tournament being held in Bullskin Township.
A scoring synopsis of Game 2 follows:
In the top of the second inning, with Dawson Huber starting on the bump for Latrobe, Aiden Wilfong doubled to center field. Grant Gardner singled to left field, advancing Wilfong to third base. Gardner took second base on a passed ball. Carson Linhart grounded out to first base to score Wilfong (West Point 1, Latrobe 0).
In the top of the third inning, Chase Schlesman singled to right field. With two outs, Conner Donahue doubled to right center field, moving Schlesman to third base. Dante Durigon singled to center field, plating Schlesman as Donahue went to third base and Durigon moved into second base on the throw in. Wilfong lined a single to left field, scoring Donahue and Durigon. Luke Ament came in to pitch for Latrobe. Wilfong advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Zachary Krall drew a walk and Gardner singled to load the bases. Wilfong stole home (West Point 5, Latrobe 0).
In West Point’s half of the fourth inning, Mark Firment reached on an outfield error. Firment advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Cohen Bittner grounded out to first base, moving Firment to third base. Garrett Repak singled home Firment (West Point 6, Latrobe 0).
In the home half of the fourth frame, Donahue started on the mound for West Point. With one out, Zach Skoloda doubled to left center field. Skoloda took third base on a wild pitch. Fletcher Wnek drew a walk and later stole second base while Skoloda stole home. Jaxon Makrevski singled to right field, plating Wnek (West Point 6, Latrobe 2).
In the top of the sixth inning, with Skoloda on the hill, Gardner reached on an outfield error. Linhart drew a walk, Gardner moved to second base. Both runners advanced one base on a wild pitch. Bittner lined a single to load the bases. Repak hit a sacrifice fly to right field, plating Gardner (West Point 7, Latrobe 2).
In the bottom of the sixth inning, with one out, Joel Williams lined a single to center field off relief pitcher Joseph Monios. Williams stole second base. With two outs, Wnek singled home Williams as West Point won the game by a 7-3 score.
West Point’s Donahue picked up the victory, throwing four innings, allowing two runs on two hits, striking out four and walking six. Monios got the save, throwing two innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out four and walking none.
Latrobe’s Huber suffered the loss, going 2.2 innings, surrendering five runs on seven hits, striking out one and walking one. Luke Ament pitched middle relief, recording two outs while allowing one run on two hits, striking out none and walking one. Skoloda threw 2.2 innings, giving up one run on two hits, striking out none and walking one.
West Point’s hitters were Wilfong (double, two singles, two RBIs), Durigon (two singles, RBI), Gardner (two singles), Donahue (double), Repak (single, two RBIs), Bittner (single), Schlesman (single) and Linhart (RBI).
Latrobe’s hitters were Skoloda (double), Wnek (single, RBI), Makrevski (single, RBI) and Williams (single).
