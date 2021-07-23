The West Point Little League 12-under All-Stars advanced to the Pennsylvania State Little League championship with a 2-1 victory against Connellsville during the recent Section 2 championship game played at Leechburg.
Connellsville took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, but West Point tied it, 1-1, in the bottom of the fifth and eventually won it in walk-off fashion in the home half of the sixth.
Tommy Rennie did it all for West Point. He led the way at the plate with two hits, including a double and his team’s only two runs of the game. Rennie also earned the mound win, as he pitched a complete game, while allowing one unearned run on two hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. Aaron Gaskey also singled twice for West Point, which produced two runs on six hits. Aaryn Chappel singled on a 2-2 count, scoring Rennie for the game-winning run in the sixth.
Other members of the team include Nate Meeder, Dom Angelicchio, Bry Kessler, Mikey Monios, Dom Scarton, Luke Semelka, Brody Chismar, Brady Kronenwetter along with coaches Tom Rennie and Mike Semelka.
The Pennsylvania State Tournament will take place at Conyngham, which is near Wilkes-Barre. Other participating teams include DuBois, Hepburn-Lycoming, Hollidaysburg, Greater Pittston Area, Valley West, Greencastle and Upper Providence.
West Point is scheduled to face Valley West, 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the opening round of the tournament. The winner’s bracket semifinals and first-round elimination will both take place on Sunday.
The elimination bracket quarterfinals will take place on Monday, while the elimination bracket semifinals and winner’s bracket finals are both on Tuesday. The elimination bracket final will take place on Wednesday, while the championship series is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, if necessary.
West Point defeated Connellsville, 5-3, in the opening round of the Section 2 tournament, and scored a 3-2 victory against Sharon before its 2-1 win — also against Connellsville — in the section championship game.
That punched West Point’s ticket to the Pennsylvania State Tournament.
Connllsvlle West Point ab r h ab r h
Farrell 2 0 0 Meeder 3 0 0 Burkus 3 0 0 Chismr 3 0 0 Keller 3 0 0 Rennie 3 2 2 Zawisln 3 0 1 Chappel 2 0 1 Oswald 3 0 1 Scartn 3 0 0 Monsky 3 1 0 Kronwttr 1 0 0 Bryner 1 0 0 Monios 2 0 0 Bossrt 2 0 0 Gaskey 2 0 2 Newmyr 2 0 0 Semlka 2 0 1 Wilson 2 0 0 Kessler 1 0 0 Name 0 0 0 Anglccho 1 0 0 Name 0 0 0 Name 0 0 0
Totals 24 1 2 Totals 23 2 6Connllsvlle 010 000 0 — 1 2 0W. Point 000 011 0 — 2 6 5 Doubles: Rennie (WP) Strikeouts by: Rennie-8 (WP); Wilson-5, Farrell-3 (C) Base on balls by: Rennie-1 (WP); Wilson-4, Farrell-1 (C) Winning pitcher: Tommy Rennie Losing pitcher: Farrell
