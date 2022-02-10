West Mifflin used a key third-quarter run Wednesday to roll past host Ligonier Valley, 49-29, in a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 girls’ basketball contest.
The Lady Rams, playing their third game in as many nights, fell to 0-10 in the section and 2-18 overall.
West Mifflin (6-6 section, 7-15 overall) broke the game wide open with a 17-8 run in the third quarter. The visitors outscored Ligonier Valley 18-12 in the first quarter and 11-6 in the second to take a double-digit halftime lead.
Ligonier Valley’s Misty Miller led the way offensively with 12 points and four steals. She also connected on a pair of three-pointers.
Lyla Barr added seven rebounds for the Lady Rams, while Sydnee Foust had six rebounds and two steals and Amanda Woods added a pair of steals.
West Mifflin’s Shannon Conley led all scorers with 16 points, while Savaughn Wimbs and Emily Beck each finished with 10.
Ligonier Valley continues a busy week — five games in as many days — at 7 p.m. today when it hosts Mount Pleasant Area in section play. The game, the Lady Rams’ final home date of the season, will honor youth girls basketball players from the Ligonier Valley area.
