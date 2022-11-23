The inaugural Westmoreland County Coaches Association All-Star volleyball game is in the books and the West all-stars edged the East 3-2 Tuesday at Ligonier Valley High School.
“It was fun,” Drew Vosefski, East coach said. “I really enjoyed the time. It was an honor for me. When Jim and I first talked, we said, ‘if it is 3-0, we might as well play all five sets.’ Turns out the talent here made it go five sets legitimately.”
And all five sets were earned legitimately with the East all-stars taking set one 25-20.
The West got out to a blazing start in set two going up 8-1 early on as it would take the set 25-19.
The two teams battled in the third set with the East eventually taking a 25-23 win to go up 2-1.
The fourth set saw the West rally and down the East 25-20.
A fifth and deciding set was a contest early before the West started to pull away and secured its win with a 15-10 victory.
Vosefski worked all his all-stars into the match team, Sasha Whitfield, Derry Area; Isabella DePalma, Derry Area; Laurel Uhlinger, Greensburg Salem; Lily Fenton, Greater Latrobe; Maya Krehlik, Greater Latrobe; Ellie Althof, Greensburg Central Catholic; Kayla Desak, GCC; Ella Bringe, Hempfield Area; Kaylee Doppelheuer, Southmoreland; Taylor Doppelheuer, Southmoreland, and Ruby Wallace, Ligonier Valley all saw action, with Greater Latrobe’s Paige Watson subbing in for the Wildcats’ Emma Blair.
“It was fantastic,” Vosefski said. “It was different as we had different backgrounds and different playing styles. I thought the girls came together very well. We gelled. We only had two practices. We gelled as a team and I am very happy with that.”
