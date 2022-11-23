The inaugural Westmoreland County Coaches Association All-Star volleyball game is in the books and the West all-stars edged the East 3-2 Tuesday at Ligonier Valley High School.

“It was fun,” Drew Vosefski, East coach said. “I really enjoyed the time. It was an honor for me. When Jim and I first talked, we said, ‘if it is 3-0, we might as well play all five sets.’ Turns out the talent here made it go five sets legitimately.”

