Wellington Resource Group scored a tiebreaking run to pick up a narrow 11-10 victory against Bowman Land Surveying during a Westmoreland County Old-Timers League game played this past weekend.
Wellington rallied from an 8-2 deficit, scoring the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth to hand Bowman its second loss of the season. Wellington (4-6) scored the first two runs of the game and Bowman (9-2) put up the next eight. Wellington began its comeback with nine of the game’s final 11 runs, including four in the third and three more in the fourth.
Scott McIlnay led the Wellington attack with two doubles, a triple and three runs, while Scott Duchateau also contributed three hits, including a two-bagger and a run. Joe Mauro posted two hits, including a double and a run, while John Greiner and Alex Parrish also put up a pair of singles. John Janick also doubled and scored for Wellington, which put up 11 runs on 15 hits.
Tom McKee and Mike Stephens paced Bowman at the plate with three singles each. Lou Pianetti doubled twice and scored three runs, while Scott Bowman singled twice and scored two runs for Bowman, which produced 10 runs on 12 hits.
Janick was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts and zero walks. Bowman suffered the loss.
———
Bowman 071 011 0 — 10 12 2Wellington 204 311 x — 11 15 4 Doubles: Pianetti-2 (B); McIlnay-2, Mauro, Duchateau, Janick (W) Triples: McIlnay (W) Strikeouts by: Janick-2, Parrish-1, McIlnay-4 (W); Bowman-0, J Boyle-2, Bengel-1 (B) Base on balls by: Janick-0, Parrish-1, McIlnay-4 (W); Bowman-0, J Boyle-2, Bengel-1 (B) Winning pitcher: John Janick Losing pitcher: Scott Bowman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.