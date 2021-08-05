LATROBE SPEEDWAY — The Big Block Modified took to the big half mile dirt oval, along with double points night for Latrobe’s own fast four.
The night started with the Pure Stock Division. John Hollis had the pole and to his outside was Ron Ramsey. After a few laps, it did not take long for Anthony Monteparte to find the front of the pack as he usually does. The Latrobe native won his eighth feature of the season. Brandon Doland worked through the field, starting in 14th and working his way to fifth overall. Cory Faris was second and Steven Hazlett placed third followed by Hollis.
In the crate Late Models, Clate Copeman led the first handful of laps but could not hold off the push from Jeff Ferguson. Ferguson took the lead and did not look back. Ferguson was followed by Braden Dillinger, Micheal Duritzky, Clate Copeman, and Troy Shields.
The Big Block Modifieds were next, and they didn’t disappoint the crowd, as Brian Swartzlander put on a show from the pole. The veteran driver ran a flawless race and looked like he was on a rail. Brad Rapp started eighth and worked his way to second behind Swartzlander. Dave Murdick was third, followed by Garrett Krummert and Steve Feder.
The Four Cylinders had the largest car count of the night. First-time winner Jeremy Grubbs has had his share of struggles, but Grubbs, who has been there since the opening practice three years ago, finally found his way to victory lane, as it all came together for the win. Jeff Vasos started on the pole alongside Tylar Huffman. After a few laps and a caution, Grubbs grabbed the lead. Huffman gave a big push with a few laps left, but it wasn’t enough as Grubbs sailed to the win. Tyler Laughard was third, followed by Paul Koffler and Vasos.
The final division to close out the night was one for the history books as Joe Kelly collected his historic 175th career victory. Kelly started on the pole beside Mike Hilla Jr., and he took the green flag, but it wasn’t long before the field was riddled with cautions. Kelly was able to stay clear and take his 175th career win. Dale Tuche took second, followed by Cam Kraisinger, Steve Mitchell, and Hilla.
On Saturday, Latrobe presents The second annual Ralph Davis Memorial, $2,000 to Win for the Crate Late Models.
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY — Second-generation driver Joe Petyak of Gallitzin scored his first MCS Super Late Model win at the Dog Hollow Speedway on Friday night. Kyle Hardy won his fourth of the season in the RUSH Late Models. Bob Torquatto took his fourth in the RUSH Stock Cars, and Cody Young won his second straight in the Four Cylinders.
The MCS Super Late Models were first to hit the track for their 25-lap feature. Joe Petyak took off from his pole starting spot and led the field in to turn one. Petyak opened a lead over the field as the pack battled behind him. Petyak turned back all advances to claim his first Super victory. Chad McClellan was second over Michael Lake, Dave Blazavich, and Clint Hersh.
Joe Martin jumped into the lead at the drop of the green flag in the 20-lap RUSH Late Model feature. Martin had a decent lead until a yellow on lap 15. Fifth-starting, Kyle Hardy put a clean slide job going into turn one and took the lead from Martin. Hardy went on to lead the final five laps for his fourth win of the season. Martin was second over Michael Duritsky, Joe Martin, and Levi Crowl.
On Friday, the Laurel Highlands RaceSaver Sprints are returning for their second appearance of the season. Also on the card will be the Super Late Models, RUSH Late Models, the Four Cylinders, and the RUSH Stocks Cars.
Grandstands will open at 6 p.m. and racing begins at 7:30 p.m.
JENNERSTOWN SPEEDWAY — Jarred Barclay captured his second Late Model win of the season. Josh Coughenour ended Casey Fleegle’s eight-race win streak dating back to the 2020 season in the Street Stock division. The Fast N’ Furious Fours put on two shows on Saturday night. Caleb Vasos of Stoystownn dominated both features capturing his second and third wins of the season. A late caution in the Modified division set up a fun two-lap duel to the finish. Doug Glessner, from Boswell, started on the front row. He paced the field for 18 laps until Joey School got into Jeff Barclay and sent his modified spinning, which brought out the caution flag. On the green-white-checkered restart, Glessner was able to clear the car of John Fama and hold on for the win. Fama finished second ahead of Adam Henry, Tom Golik, and R.J. Dallape to make up the top five.
In the Chargers, Steve Singo picked up his third win of the season on Saturday. Singo was running in second behind Nate Valente when Valente overdrove the corner, trying to protect the lead with just three laps to go. Singo and Kyle Burkholder, tied for the points lead, drove past Valente before he eventually spun to bring out the caution. The yellow set up a green-white-checkered finish that put Singo and Burkholder side-by-side. Singo, as the leader, chose to restart on the low line. He used it to his advantage and cleared Kyle Burkholder to claim the win. Chris Ament, Carly Awtey, and Bob Mostoller made up the rest of the top five.
Jennerstown Speedway will host the fourth annual Motor Mountain Masters on Saturday. The track’s crown jewel event features a 150-lap late model feature with $10,000 on the line for the winner. Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Jeremy Mayfield and more than 35 stars from around the country are registered for the event.
