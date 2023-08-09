The Westmoreland County Old-Timers League returned to action this past Saturday, Aug. 5, with a full slate of four contests. This marked the conclusion of the originally scheduled season. Due to earlier postponements from rain and resulting unplayable field conditions, the WCOTL has scheduled makeup games during the last three Saturdays of this month in order to complete the full season.
Bowman Surveying overwhelms Dino’s Sports Lounge
In a key matchup of two of the league-leading teams in the WCOTL, Bowman Surveying decisively defeated Dino’s Sports Lounge by a score of 11-3. Bowman quickly started the game by scoring five runs during the bottom of the first frame. The home team capitalized on several miscues by Dino’s infield and combined them with a free pass, a hit by pitch and singles by Dwayne Amoroso and Lou Pianetti to plate these runs. Bowman subsequently followed this start by tallying two runs in each of the second and third innings In the second inning, Jerry Fagert and Karl Vogle scored around one free pass and hits by Fagert and Tom McKee plus another infield miscue by Dino’s. In the third, Bowman used consecutive hits by Al Saiani, Ray Lininger, Paul Roble and Paul Smith to score the latter two runs. This brought Bowman’s lead to 9-0 after three innings.
Dino’s finally got on the board in the top of the fourth inning as John Boyle reached home on an RBI single by Jerry Kengersky. Bowman then responded by adding single runs during the fifth and sixth frames to raise the score to 11-1. For the fifth inning, McKee drew a free pass and ultimately scored on an RBI double by Scott Bowman; while in the sixth inning, Roble reached home following hits by Smith and Dave Bengel. Dino’s staged a brief rally during the seventh and final frame, scoring two runs around singles by Tony Castellano, Tony Marcocci and Scott McIlnay and a double by Boyle. Bowman’s closer Scott Bowman successfully retired the next batter and secured his team the victory.
Paul Smith led Bowman’s offensive effort with two hits in three at-bats. Somewhat surprisingly, Dino’s actually posted one more hit than Bowman. Boyle garnered three hits in three at-bats for the visitors. Teammates Marcocci and McIlnay chipped in with two hits apiece. Amoroso and, as noted above, Bowman handled the pitching duties for the victors. They collectively issued no free passes during this game. Starter Amoroso was credited with the win. Boyle and Mark Loutsenheizer provided the pitching for Dino’s. Boyle who was victimized by numerous unearned runs was assessed the loss. With this win, Bowman moved into undisputed first place in the WCOTL with a record of 9-3. Dino’s slate fell to 8-4.
Senuta Pro-Chiro bests Merlin Funeral Home
In a game played at Shrum Field in Derry, Senuta Pro-Chiro combined strong pitching with near perfect defense, timely hitting, and aggressive base-running to defeat Merlin Funeral Home by a score of 5-2.
Senuta took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning as Ray Zebly and Mark Sherrod each scored on consecutive base hits by Joe Faddish and Bob Anderson. The home team then added one single tally during the third frame as Sherrod led off with a single, stole a couple of bases and then scored on an RBI single to center field by Faddish.
Merlin got on the board with one run in the top of the fourth inning as Art Boyle led off with a single to left-center field. After Ron Wahl singled to left field, Dave Basile followed with a bloop single to center to score Boyle and bring the score to 3-1 in favor of Senuta.
Senuta reestablished a three-run lead in the bottom of the fourth frame as Bruce Mancini lead off with an infield single, stole second, and scored on a single to left field by Jeff Greene. The home team tacked on an extra insurance run during the sixth frame as Mancini again led off with a second infield single. He then moved to third base following a single to right-center field by Trace Bocan and subsequently dashed home on a single to right field by Doug Bailey. Merlin attempted to rally in the top of the seventh frame. Nick Ciocco led off with a single to right field and subsequently scored following singles by Jeff Mitchell and Ron Wahl. The visitors then loaded the bases with one out, but Senuta’s closer Ted Geletka skillfully retired the next two Merlin batters to secure the victory.
Senuta’s offense garnered a total of 13 base hits during this contest. Four of its players — Sherrod, Faddish, Mancini and Bailey collected two hits in two or three at-bats. Wahl and Basile similarly posted two hits for Merlin. Merlin’s defense accrued two double plays during this game, but Senuta’s defense committed no errors. Faddish especially displayed excellent defense at shortstop for the entire game. Senuta employed Bocan and Geletka as pitchers for this game and each only allowed one run. Starter Bocan was credited with the victory. As mentioned above, Geletka earned a save. Randy Campbell and Steve Stanko handed the pitching for Merlin. Campbell was assigned the loss. With the results of this contest, Senuta advanced its record to 7-3-1, while Merlin saw its record slip to 8-4.
McCabe Funeral Home defeats Sean Rock Exterminating
In a contest played at Marguerite Field, McCabe Funeral Home defeated Sean Rock Exterminating 7-5.
This contest was closer than indicated by the final score for McCabe took an early lead and then had to hold off several later inning rallies by Sean Rock to earn this win. McCabe took an immediate 2-0 lead in the top as the first frame as Doug Smartnick slashed a double scoring Tim Fedele and Tim Donaldson. The latter players had reached base with a single and free pass, respectively, with two out. The visitors raised their lead to 5-0, scoring three more times during the third frame. They used a single by Dave Donaldson, a walk, and a couple of Sean Rock fielding miscues to tally these scores. Tim Donaldson then provided the key hit, a two-run double to center field.
Sean Rock responded by tallying single runs during the bottom of the third and fourth innings to cut the score to 5-2. The first of these runs was tallied by Chuck Barchfield following a sacrifice flyout off the bat of John Janick; the second was scored by Tom Deichart following an RBI double by Cliff McBroom. McCabe, however, promptly reestablished their five-run leading margin by scoring twice during the top of the fifth inning. After Dave Donaldson, Jeff Simpson and Bruce Sedlock each singled to load the bases, Tim Donaldson lined a single to center field to score his brother Dave, and Simpson. This raised the score to 7-2 in favor of McCabe.
Sean Rock rallied during each of the last three innings. The home team loaded the bases with two out in the fifth inning but a stellar diving catch by McCabe’s Ron Hamacher with two out ended this threat. Sean Rock then broke through during the following sixth and seventh innings. For the sixth frame, Ron Hixson, Deichart and McBroom each singled to load the bases. An ensuing double play erased Deichart but scored Hixson. Subsequent consecutive singles by Joe Rosa and Joe Mauro brought home McBroom. During the seventh inning, Curt Fontaine walked and moved to second following a single by Janick. Fontaine then scored on a misplayed fly ball off the bat of Bob Ankney. With one out and the score at 7-5, Sean Rock then had runners at second and third, but McCabe’s closer Dave Donaldson was able to retire the next two batters and secure for his team.
McCabe’s offense tallied a total of 15 hits in route to the victory. The two Donaldson brothers and Jeff Simpson led their team in this category with two hits apiece. For Sean Rock, McBroom led both teams in batting with three hits. His teammate Barchfield chipped in with two hits. Sedlock, Bob Dittman and Dave Donaldson provided the pitching for McCabe. Starter Sedlock earned the win. As described above, Donaldson was credited with a save. Sean Rock employed Ernie Downs, Curt Fontaine and John Janick as its pitchers. Starter Downs was saddled with the loss. McCabe improved its record to 6-5, while Sean Rock’s slate fell to 3-8.
Hartman-Graziano rallies to best Latrobe Legion
The fourth game for the WCOTL this past Saturday was played at John’s Field in New Derry. In this contest, Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home spotted Latrobe Legion an early lead and then rallied to earn a 16-9 victory.
Hartman opened the scoring in the top of the second inning as Ray Wright and Dan Shirley scored on an RBI single to left-center by Paul Besterci. The Legion countered during the latter half of this same frame by tallying five runs. Dave Campbell, Charles McNerney, Seve Bartek, Dave Cassler and Greg Falat all scored on key RBI hits by Bartek, Cassler, Chuck Duningan and Joe Lininger. Hartman got one run back during the top of the third inning as Randy Wilburn drew a free pass, stole a couple of bases, and scored on an infield put-out.
The Legion then responded by tallying two more runs during the bottom half of this inning as Steve Bartek slammed a triple to deep right field driving in teammates Mike Self and McNerney. This raised the score after four innings to 7-3 in favor of the Legion.
Hartman promptly responded during the fourth inning. The visitors combined hits by Shirley, Don Shoup, Jeff Kurcaba, and Dave Fry with several free passes issued by the Legion to tally four runs and tie the score at 7-7. In the following fifth frame, Hartman continued its comeback by scoring five more runs to take a commanding 12-7 lead. The visitors similarly capitalized on several free passes and combined them with base hits by Shirley, Ralph Polvinale, Shoup, Besterci and Wilburn to tally these runs. Both teams scored during the sixth inning. For Hartman, Fry led off with a single and after a double by Greg Bittner scored on an RBI single by Shirley. For the Legion, Campbell and McNerney both singled to start this inning and subsequently scored on a single to right-center field by Bartek. This raised the score to 13-9 in favor of Hartman. The visitors then tallied three more times during the seventh inning around a double by Besterci and a single by Mario DeLeon to bring the score to the final of 16-9.
Hartman’s offensive effort of 17 hits was led by Dan Shirley. The veteran garnered four hits in four at-bats and score three runs. His teammates Shoup and Besterci each tallied two hits in two or three at-bats. Shoup similarly scored three times, while his teammates Besterci, Polvinale, Wright each reached home two times. For the Legion, both McNerney and Bartek went three for three in batting. Bartek’s three hits consisted of a single, a double and a triple and yielded a total of five RBIs. The Legion’s Campbell also collected two hits on the day. It should also be mentioned that, despite the final outcome of this contest, the Legion’s defense played nearly perfect baseball, committing no errors. Shoup and Besterci performed the pitching for duties Hartman. Closer Besterci, who held the Legion to only one run over the final three innings, was credited with the win. McNerney, Fred Nitterright and Bartek provided the pitching for the Legion. Reliever Nitterright was assigned the loss. With the result of this contest, Hartman moved its record to 4-7, while the Legion’s slate fell to 0-11-1.
