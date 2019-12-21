Do it for Justin.
That was the prevailing theme for the Derry Area boys’ basketball team after a scary situation involving senior leader Justin Huss, who broke his right leg and had to leave Friday’s WPIAL Class 4A Section 1 opener against Freeport Area in an ambulance.
“My heart aches for Justin right now,” Derry Area coach Tom Esposito said. “Before he left, I hugged him and told him, ‘I love you man, we’re going to get this win for you.’ He was in severe pain, but when he left, he said, ‘I love you coach, go get this win.’”
Tyson Webb came off the bench and stepped up for his fallen teammate in the biggest way possible.
Webb forced a turnover with the game tied, drew a foul and connected on two free throws in the final second of the game as Derry Area rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit to defeat visiting Freeport Area, 59-57, on Friday.
“I just wanted to win the game for Justin,” Webb said. “That’s it.”
Huss rebounded from a serious leg injury suffered two years ago and enjoyed a record-breaking season with the Derry Area football team.
Huss, a three-sport standout, rushed for 2,014 yards and broke Derry Area’s single-game school rushing record in consecutive weeks, including a 402-yard output against Burrell.
In the summer of 2018 — prior to his record-breaking season — Huss broke the fibula in his lower left leg during 7-on-7 summer football workouts and doctors inserted seven screws and a rod after surgery.
On Friday, Huss broke the tibia and fibula — a clean break — in his right leg this time.
“All of our thoughts and prayers are with Justin,” Esposito said. “It’s so unfortunate what he’s gone through in his athletic career and to do the things that he’s done, overcoming the adversity from his first injury.
“He loves basketball, he loves how close the fans are to the court, he’s so fun to watch and he brings so much to our team.”
Huss sparked the Trojans (1-0, 2-4) early in the game, as he finished with 12 points in one half.
Huss’s consecutive three-pointers in a 30-second span had the DA faithful in a tizzy as the Trojans led, 20-15, with 5:11 remaining.
But the silence was deafening in the Derry Area gymnasium when Huss went down with 2:46 to play in the first half.
Huss awkwardly fell behind the play while going for a rebound and dropped to the gym floor. As the play went the other way, Huss tried to rise to his feet, and then crawl out of bounds, but he was unable to get to the bench, and he lay in the corner of the gymnasium.
Trainers worked on Huss and waited for an ambulance during the 30-minute delay. The Trojans gathered around Huss when he was wheeled out of the gymnasium, and Freeport Area players also surrounded the Derry Area senior leader.
“Hats off to Freeport,” Esposito said. “They just showed true respect for an opponent. I greatly respect them.”
Esposito asked officials for a minute following the delay.
“When I looked at our guys in the huddle, I didn’t know what to expect for the rest of the game because we were all shook up,” Esposito said. “We all had tears in our eyes. That’s how much Justin means to us as a friend and a brother on this team.”
Esposito told his team that they had to refocus, regroup and win the game for “21,” referring to Huss’s number.
Webb took care of that. But it wasn’t easy.
The Trojans and Yellojackets were tied, 24-24, at halftime. Derry Area led by six points with 1:51 to play in the third quarter, but Freeport Area cut the gap to 43-41 entering the fourth.
The Yellowjackets took command early in the quarter with 11 of the first 14 points to open a six-point lead, 52-46, with 5:04 to play.
“Credit to our guys,” Esposito said. “We gutted it out throughout the game.”
The biggest push came in the final five minutes.
Webb was the hero of the night, but Tanner Nicely led the Trojans with a game-high 23 points. Ryan Bushey was also a catalyst at point guard, ending with seven points.
Nicely hit a field goal and a three-pointer in a 30-second span as Derry Area trailed 52-51 with 3:25 to play.
Free throws by Sam Jones gave DA a 55-54 lead. Aidan Bushey forced a turnover and provided a layup that gave Derry Area a 57-54 lead with 1:31 left.
But the Yellojackets weren’t done.
Freeport Area tied the game, 57-57, and had the ball with 14.4 seconds to play, looking for the game-winner.
That’s when Webb stepped up.
Webb, who finished with seven points, forced Garret Schaffhauser into a turnover and was fouled on the way to the basket. Webb went to the free throw line in a one-and-one situation with 0.4 seconds to play in a 57-57 game.
“(Schaffhauser) put the ball out in front of him and that was my chance to take it,” Webb said. “I just wanted to get to the hoop as fast as I could.”
Esposito appreciated the strong defensive play, particularly in a tie-game situation.
“Tyson made a very aggressive basketball play and I love it,” Esposito said. “If he fouls him in that situation, I’m not going to be upset. He’s trying to win the basketball game for us.”
Freeport Area called timeout, as Webb prepared to go to the free throw line for a one-and-one — if he missed the first free throw, he wouldn’t get a second — with less than a second to play. That resounding message for his teammate from an hour earlier still played in his head.
“I just wanted to win the game for Justin,” Webb said. “Just do it for Justin.
“I just had to make my free throws. We work on them all the time in practice. I just had to hit them.”
Esposito had full confidence in Webb.
“I looked him straight in the eyes and I said, ‘You’re going to make them both,’” Esposito said. “I told him to drain the first, and after you drain the second, we’re going to set our defense. I didn’t talk to him much, but I wanted to show that we had confidence in him.”
Webb didn’t flinch, easily connecting on both free throws for the final margin. Freeport Area tried a desperation heave-and-catch, but came up empty as the Trojans celebrated.
“I’m happy for Tyson, especially after the defensive play he made to put us in that situation,” Esposito said. “Tyson Webb stepped up tonight.”
And he did it in difficult circumstances following the loss of Huss, an important leader and teammate.
“Every one of our guys had guts tonight,” Esposito said. “We played with a lot of heart. I thought our guys rallied around the unfortunate situation with Justin. When we break the huddle, we usually say ‘team’ on three. When we break our huddles, now we say “21.”
Derry Area plays again Monday (7:30 p.m.) at Connellsville in a non-section game.
FREEPORT AREA (57)
Lane 0-0-0; Clark 2-0-6; Gaspersic 1-0-2; Schaffhauser 2-5-8; Waronsky 1-0-2; Skradski 6-0-16; Holloway 0-0-0; Aulicino 8-4-20; Lynch 0-0-0; Speer 1-0-2; Lucas 0-0-0; Clark 0-0-0; Fryer 0-0-0; Furer 0-0-0; Heeter 0-0-0; Charlton 0-0-0; Kijowski 0-0-0. Totals, 21-9(20)—57
DERRY AREA (59)
Webb 2-2-7; R. Bushey 1-5-7; Nicely 10-1-23; A. Bushey 2-1-6; Huss 4-2-12; Jones 0-2-2; Hudspath 0-0-0; Detore 0-0-0; Carbonara 0-0-0; Hood 0-0-0; Watson 0-0-0; Hudson 0-0-0; Penich 0-0-0. Totals, 20-13(18)—59
Score by Quarters
Freeport Area 8 16 17 16 — 57 Derry Area 11 13 19 16 — 59
Three-point field goals: Nicely-2, Huss-2, Webb, A. Bushey; Skradski-5, Clark-2
