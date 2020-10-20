The weather didn’t work out for the semifinals, so the WPIAL will try again today.
Rainy conditions weren’t conducive for the WPIAL Class 3A Team Tennis semifinals on Monday, and those matches were postponed until 3 p.m. today. Greater Latrobe reached the WPIAL Class 3A Team Semifinals and the No. 4-ranked Lady Wildcats will face top-seeded Peters Township today.
The district is keeping the finals for Wednesday as Greater Latrobe or Peters Township will face Pine-Richland or Upper St. Clair in Wednesday’s WPIAL Class 3A championship match.
The Lady Wildcats (12-0) swept West Allegheny during last Tuesday’s opening round of the playoffs and Greater Latrobe — the Section 1-AAA champion — downed Shady Side Academy, 4-1, on Thursday to reach the semifinals.
Greater Latrobe last reached the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals in 2005 when the Lady Wildcats captured the district championship and fell in the quarterfinals of the state tournament. Greater Latrobe is in the playoffs for the sixth straight season. The Lady Wildcats have qualified for the postseason 13 times in the past 16 seasons.
No. 1 Peters Township is the defending WPIAL Class 3A champion, and it edged out North Allegheny, 3-2, to reach the semifinals against the Lady Wildcats. The Lady Wildcats defeated North Allegheny, 4-1, in this season’s opener after falling to the Lady Tigers in last year’s WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals. Last week, Greater Latrobe extracted another measure of revenge with a postseason win against Shady Side Academy, the team that bounced the Lady Wildcats from the playoffs in 2018.
Now, Greater Latrobe will have to knock off the defending champion to reach this year’s WPIAL Class 3A title match. Jenna Bell, No. 1 singles for Greater Latrobe, defeated Maura Bruce, of Peters Township, 10-6, in the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament. Bell finished third in the tournament, defeating Kat Wang, of Peters Township, by injury default. Wang and Bruce later won the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Tournament.
With the PIAA reducing its tournament for team competition, only the WPIAL champion will advance to the state bracket, as opposed to the top three teams in previous years.
