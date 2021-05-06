Inclement weather continued to wreak havoc on the area athletic schedule, as the regular season winds down and teams scramble to complete section games.
The WPIAL Class 5A Section 1 baseball game between Greater Latrobe and host Penn-Trafford was moved to 4 p.m. today. Derry Area’s WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 softball game at East Allegheny was switched to, 3:45 p.m. Friday. The Lady Trojans are slated to visit Valley, 4 p.m., today, while the Derry Area baseball team is scheduled to make-up a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 home game against Mount Pleasant Area, also at 4 p.m. today. The Lady Trojans are scheduled to host East Allegheny, 4:30 p.m. today, visit Deer Lakes, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, and host North Catholic on Monday.
The Ligonier Valley baseball team’s WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 game at Mount Pleasant Area was also postponed and rescheduled for, 4 p.m. Thursday, May 13.
The Derry Area volleyball team is scheduled to host Bishop Guilfoyle, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. That match was originally scheduled to take place at Bishop Guilfoyle. The Trojans are also scheduled to visit Mars Area, 4 p.m. Monday in WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 play. They’re also slated to host Deer Lakes in section play, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13, as an originally-scheduled exhibition match against Martinsburg Central was postponed on that day. A home match against Gateway, set for today was postponed, and moved to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gateway. The Trojans are scheduled to play six matches in eight days.
The Greater Latrobe girls softball team is scheduled to host Gateway in a WPIAL Class 5A, Section 2 game 4 p.m. today, while the Lady Wildcats’ lacrosse team is home to Mount Lebanon, 6:15 tonight at Rossi Field.
