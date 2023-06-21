The occurrence of repeated rain showers and resulting unplayable field conditions during this past week (Week 7) forced cancellation of three of the four scheduled games in the Westmoreland County Old-Timers Baseball League (WCOTL) this past Saturday, June 17.
These games were assigned to the greater Derry/New Derry area, and these difficulties stemmed from heavy rains Tuesday, Thursday night into Friday morning, and a pop-up storm during mid-afternoon Friday.
The field at Marguerite reportedly escaped the latter pop-up storm and, after considerable work by the participants, was the only field that could be made playable in time for the scheduled game time of 9:30 a.m.
A report on the game played at Marguerite follows. The other three games will probably be played at the end of the regular season in August.
Bowman Surveying overwhelms Dino’s Sports Lounge
In the “game of the day” played at Marguerite, Bowman Surveying scored early, padded its lead with one big inning, and thereafter coasted home en route to a decisive 12-2 win over Dino’s Sports Lounge.
Bowman started the scoring in the top of the first inning with two runs keyed around hits by Bob Robb, Rob Barbieri and Ray Lininger. The visitors made the score 3-0 in the following inning as Lou Pianetti led off with a double and eventually scored on an infield putout.
Bowman then pushed its lead to 10-0 in the third frame by tallying seven runs with two outs on the board. This rally was highlighted with hits by Robb, Lininger, Paul Roble, Pianetti, Dave Bengel, Karl Vogel and Tom McKee.
Bowman subsequently added single runs during the fourth and seventh innings. The first of these was fueled with consecutive hits by Scott Bowman, Barbieri and Lininger; the latter tally was plated by an RBI-single by McKee.
The home team Dino’s, which was somewhat undermanned for this contest, finally got on the board with two runs during the bottom of the seventh and final frame as Bob Elsavage and Tony Castellano both scored on a single by Jerry Kengersky. This brought the score to the final of 12-2.
There were two defensive highlights during this game. Scott Bowman made a running catch of a foul ball over the fence along the third base line and Tony Castellano made a diving stop of a grounder headed for center field and converted a force-out at second base.
Bowman’s offense pounded a total of 18 hits en route to this victory. Lininger led with three singles in four at-bats. Six of his teammates – Robb, Bowman, Barbieri, Pianetti, Bengel and McKee – each contributed with two hits. Bowman led his team in scoring with three runs.
In addition to Kengersky and Castellano, Tom Shirley and Scott Duchateau had hits for Dino’s.
Bowman utilized three pitchers during this contest. Collectively, they shut out Dino’s for six innings. Starter Leroy Putt was credited with the win. Bowman pitched one inning, while Jerry Fagert closed and earned a save. Scott McIlnay and Mark Loutsenheizer handled the pitching duties for Dino’s. McIlnay was saddled with the loss.
With the result of this game, Bowman moved its season’s record to 4-2, while Dino’s slate fell to 4-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.