The occurrence of repeated rain showers and resulting unplayable field conditions during this past week (Week 7) forced cancellation of three of the four scheduled games in the Westmoreland County Old-Timers Baseball League (WCOTL) this past Saturday, June 17.

These games were assigned to the greater Derry/New Derry area, and these difficulties stemmed from heavy rains Tuesday, Thursday night into Friday morning, and a pop-up storm during mid-afternoon Friday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.