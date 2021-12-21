Troy Dolan might be in his first year as Derry Area wrestling coach, but the former Trojans’ mat standout knew what his young team was up against.
Greater Latrobe wrestling coach Mark Mears felt his team took care of business, despite a long, grueling weekend at the prestigious King of the Mountain tournament.
The Wildcats, ranked as one of the top teams in the WPIAL and the state, scored a big 65-3 victory during an exhibition against backyard rival Derry Area at Derry Area High School on Monday night.
“I thought we did a very good job for being a very tired team,” Mears said. “Coming off a brutal weekend, to make weight and go right into a local rivalry match, I thought the team responded well.”
Greater Latrobe, ranked No. 6 in the state, claimed five placewinners, including one champion, and finished fourth out of 32 schools at the King of the Mountain tournament, the No. 2-ranked event in the state. Now, the Wildcats will get a bit of a break before the annual Powerade Tournament next week, another prestigious tournament, and one of the toughest in the country.
Greater Latrobe carried momentum from the King of the Mountain tournament into Monday’s match against Derry Area.
“I thought we did what we should do,” Mears said. “If we’re going to talk about being a great team, you have to do well when you’re facing adversity, and the schedule gave us a little adversity. We responded well, we went to a visiting gym and now we’re going home. On the other side of it, at least we get a break because we got our bye week, so at least that fell right.”
Greater Latrobe, 1-0 in the sub-section, is 2-0 overall. Derry Area, which is also 1-0 in its sub-section, fell to 4-3 overall. Greater Latrobe won its last five matches against Derry Area. The last Derry Area win in the series came on Dec. 18, 2017, a 35-31 victory against the Wildcats.
“Latrobe wrestled really well,” Dolan said. “They’re experienced. But I was proud of our guys. We wrestled hard. We came up short, but we kind of anticipated this being a tough one. We’re a little more inexperienced. This gave us some things to think about and some areas we need to work on.”
Greater Latrobe won 12 of the 13 matches, which included two by forfeit. There were 11 contested matches and the Wildcats took 10 of them, including seven by pin and one technical fall.
“I’ve said all along that this team is a pinning team, and they understand the importance of what the pin means,” Mears said. “The more veterans that get those pins, the more pressure it takes off the younger guys. I told them, if you want to be a great dual meet team, then pin five kids a night and you’ll be fine. They’ve responded pretty much time they’ve been out there.”
Dolan knew it would be a tough task for his Trojans.
“We still have to go out, wrestle hard each period, improve wherever we can, and get points wherever we can,” Dolan said. “If we can pick up a win, that’s great. We knew it was going to be a tough one going into it, for sure.”
Tyler Lynch opened it for Greater Latrobe with a 6-0 decision against Nathan Barkley at 189 pounds. It was a 2-0 match through two periods until Lynch scored four points in the third.
Corey Boerio (215), Wyatt Held (285) and Luke Willochell (106) gained pinfall victories in a combined 3:16 against Corbyn White, Jacob Taylor and Dylan Klim, which staked the Wildcats to a 27-0 lead following a Leo Joseph forfeit at 113 pounds.
Brett Klim scored the lone win for Derry Area at 120 pounds with a 4-0 decision against Austin Laidacker. It was a 2-0 match through two periods and Klim scored a reversal in the third to put the match away.
“That was nice,” Dolan said. “It was a winnable match and we were able to get that one. (Klim) wrestled hard and wrestled smart, so I was proud of him. It was nice to get some points.”
Vinny Kilkeary (126) and Jake Braun (132) got the Wildcats back on track with pins in a combined 2:25, against Giovanni Beatrice and Zander Nuttall, respectively, before what was arguably the match of the night.
Tyler Bowers rallied from an early deficit and a third-period hole for a 6-4 overtime victory against Derry Area’s Charles Banks at 138 pounds.
“There seems to be a little rivalry between those two,” Mears said. “They’re very evenly matched.”
Banks scored three nearfall points in the second period for a 3-0 lead, while Bowers picked up a reversal to make it 3-2 heading into the third. Banks had an escape for a 4-2 lead, but Bowers landed a takedown to force overtime.
“There’s definitely some adjustments I’d like to make,” Dolan said. “We’re definitely going to go into the room and get to work and see why Latrobe capitalized and where we made some mistakes.
“It was exciting to get a match into overtime with the crowd into it. It was a fun atmosphere, but those are ones we have to win. We’re going to get back to work and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
Bowers got a takedown in the overtime for the 6-4 victory, as he rallied from deficits of 3-0 and 4-2 to force overtime and claim the win.
“Those are ones you don’t want to lose,” Dolan said. “We have to push our conditioning, push our technique and make sure that when we have a 4-2 lead, we don’t give up that lead.”
Mears was happy to see Bowers carry the attack in the overtime period.
“We stress conditioning all the time and I thought our team showed that we were in very good shape,” Mears said. “I thought that was a big win for him personally. It was a big step for him. I was happy for him.”
Greater Latrobe won the final four matches.
Lucas Braun pinned Zach Panichelle in 1:17 at 145 pounds and Bradan Bronson won by forfeit at 152 pounds. Jack Pletcher scored a 19-4 technical fall against Christian Hirak at 160 pounds and Wyatt Schmucker closed it out at 172 pounds with a 23-second pin against Jacob Marks.
“We did what we needed to do,” Mears said. “If we want to contend for a state title with a veteran team like this, they did exactly what they should do.”
Derry Area has a busy week ahead. The Trojans are home against Yough during a WPIAL Class 2A, sub-section 3B match, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday before a match at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Derry Area will participate in the two-day Southmoreland Tournament, which begins on Monday.
“We don’t want to overlook those matches (on Wednesday and Thursday),” Dolan said. “I’m hoping to get some guys on the podium (at the Southmoreland Tournament). I think it will be a good chance to see where we’re at individually. I’d like to collect some medals from that tournament and get our guys on the map a little bit.”
GREATER LATROBE 65
DERRY AREA 3
189 – Tyler Lynch (Gr. Latrobe) d. Nathan Barkley, 6-0
215 – Corey Boerio (Gr. Latrobe) p. Corbyn White, 0:44
285 – Wyatt Held (Gr. Latrobe) p. Jacob Taylor, 1:12
106 – Luke Willochell (Gr. Latrobe) p. Dylan Klim, 1:20
113 – Leo Joseph (Gr. Latrobe) won by forfeit
120 – Brett Klim (Derry Area) d. Austin Laidacker, 4-0
126 – Vinny Kilkeary (Gr. Latrobe) p. Giovanni Beatrice, 1:39
132 – Jake Braun (Gr. Latrobe) p. Zander Nuttall, 0:46
138 – Tyler Bowers (Gr. Latrobe) d. Charles Banks, 6-4, OT
145 – Lucas Braun (Gr. Latrobe) p. Zach Panichelle, 1:17
152 – Bradan Bronson (Gr. Latrobe) won by forfeit
160 – Jack Pletcher (Gr. Latrobe) t.f. Christian Hirak, 19-4
172 – Wyatt Schmucker (Gr. Latrobe) p. Jacob Marks, 0:23
