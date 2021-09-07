Merlin Funeral Home edged out Latrobe Legion during a Westmoreland County Old-Timers League makeup game played this past weekend, while three Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Fall Ball games were also contested.
Redinger and Sons split, defeating Hogue Lumber Company and falling to Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers, while Krinock Painting edged out Garage Door.
WCOTL
Merlin 7,
Latrobe 5
Merlin Funeral Home twice spotted Latrobe Legion early leads of three runs before rallying late for a two-run victory.
Latrobe Legion struck first in the top of the third, taking a 3-0 lead. Merlin scored twice, but Latrobe reclaimed its three-run advantage with two more runs in the top of the fifth. Merlin started its comeback with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and three more in the sixth.
Dave Basile guided Merlin at the plate with two hits, including a double and two runs. Bernie Lynch singled twice and scored, while Paul Smith and Bruce Mancini both added two singles. Joe Lininger singled and scored two times for Merlin, which produced seven runs on 10 hits.
Mike Self, Chuck Barchfield and Jim Stoupis all singled and scored for Latrobe Legion, which scored five runs on five hits.
Paul Besterci was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts and four walks. Don Cooke suffered the loss with one strikeout.
Teener Fall Ball
Redinger 9,
Hogue 4
Redinger and Sons picked up a five-run victory against Hogue Lumber Company.
Redinger and Sons (1-1) led 3-0 through one inning and 8-1 after five following a five-run fifth.
Jeremiah Kitz led Redinger with two hits, including a home run, while Colin Bush and Trent Barnhart both singled twice and combined to score three runs. Jake Lloyd, Ethan Haydo and Elliot Kintz all singled and scored for Redinger, which scored nine runs on 11 hits.
Jack Dixon singled twice to guide Hogue (0-1) at the plate. Caden Kim singled and scored two runs, while Cole Pokerant belted a home run for Hogue, which picked up four runs on five hits.
Kitz struck out two and didn’t walk a batter in the win. Noah Dixon suffered the loss.
LDOT 9,
Redinger 3
Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers jumped out to an early lead and held on for a six-run victory.
L-DOT (1-0) led 7-0 through three innings, which was more than enough to earn the win.
Jake Albaugh blasted a grand slam, while Tony Massari doubled and scored twice for LDOT. Lane Harry had a hit and two runs, while James Hugus and Liam Piscatore-Kubeck both singled and scored for LDOT which put up nine runs on seven hits.
Damian Newsome doubled to lead Redinger, which scored three runs on three hits.
Harry was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and zero walks. Jeremiah Kitz suffered the loss with two strikeouts and a walk.
Krinock 10,
Garage Door 9
Garage Door rallied big late in the game, but it wasn’t enough, as Krinock Painting picked up a narrow win.
Krinock (1-0) scored eight runs in the first three innings and led 9-2 through five. Garage Door (0-1) produced seven runs in the bottom of the sixth, but it wasn’t enough.
Cole Citeroni singled twice and scored, while Jake Watson also added two hits. Luke Ray and Logan Short both singled and scored twice. Aaron Amorosso and Dan Calabrace combined to score five runs for Krinock, which put in 10 runs on seven hits.
Moreland led Garage Door with two doubles and a run, while Eli Boring and Isaiah Mitchell both added a hit and two runs. Vinny Zaccagnini and Leland Weideberg both singled and scored for Garage Door, which scored nine runs on 10 hits.
Josh Short fanned one and didn’t walk a batter in the victory. Ben Hantz struck out two and walked one in the loss.
———
Latrobe 003 020 0 — 5 5 4Merlin 001 123 0 — 7 10 2 Doubles: Basile (M) Strikeouts by: Besterci-4, Stiles-1, Rhodes-2 (M); Cooke-1, Dittman-0 (L) Base on balls by: Besterci-4, Stiles-1, Rhodes-0 (M); Cooke-0, Dittman-2 (L) Winning pitcher: Paul Besterci Losing pitcher: Don Cooke
Redinger 300 051 0 — 9 11 3Hogue 000 101 2 — 4 5 2 Home Runs: Je. Kitz (R); Pokerant (H) Strikeouts by: Je. Kitz-2, Bush-5, Lloyd-2, Newsome-4 (R); N. Dixon-0, Kim-1, Marsh-2, Papuga-2, Karashak-0 (H) Base on balls by: Je. Kitz-0, Bush-2, Lloyd-1, Newsome-1 (R); N. Dixon-0, Kim-0, Marsh-4, Papuga-1, Karaschak-1 (H) Winning pitcher: Jeremiah Kitz Losing pitcher: Noah Dixon
LDOT 205 002 0 — 9 7 3Redinger 000 300 0 — 3 3 2 Doubles: Massari (L); Newsome (R) Home Runs: Albaugh (L) Strikeouts by: Harry-3, Albaugh-3, Jacobsky-3, Macey-2, Shaw-2 (L); Je. Kitz-2, Bush-4, Ja. Kitz-5, Newsome-3, Smith-0, Kintz-0 (R) Base on balls by: Harry-0, Albaugh-2, Jacobsky-1, Macey-1, Shaw-2 (L); Je. Kitz-1, Bush-1, Ja. Kitz-0, Newsome-1, Smith-1, Kintz-0 (R) Winning pitcher: Lane Harry Losing pitcher: Jeremiah Kintz
Krinock 305 010 0 — 10 7 2Garage 000 207 0 — 9 10 4 Doubles: Moreland-2 (G) Strikeouts by: J. Short-1, C. Short-3, Calabrace-2, Peipock-0, Citeroni-4, Watson-3 (K); Hantz-2, Boring-6, Hockard-5, Moreland-5 (G) Base on balls by: J. Short-0, C. Short-1, Calabrace-1, Peipock-4, Citeroni-0, Watson-0 (K); Hantz-1, Boring-4, Hockard-2, Moreland-2 (G) Winning pitcher: Josh Short Losing pitcher: Andrew Hantz
