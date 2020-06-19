The Westmoreland County Community College Athletic Department earned the Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference (WPCC) Sportsmanship Award for 2020, which is voted on by the WPCC athletic directors.
It’s the second consecutive year the department has earned the recognition and sixth time in eight years since the conference began awarding Sportsmanship Awards in 2013. The award goes to the college that best exemplifies the spirit of the game by its attitude, demeanor and treatment of fellow competitors, teammates, coaches and officials, and the acceptance of victory or defeat graciously.
In addition, WCCC earned the award by serving as a host for numerous conference and Region XX championships and tournaments through the year.
“Westmoreland hosted their annual cross country invitational and WPCC Championship meet in addition to the Region XX Basketball Tournaments while providing an excellent student-athlete experience for all and maintaining high sportsmanship standards in all of their competitions,” said WPCC President Sue Brugh.
This award adds another high note in the abbreviated 2019-20 athletic year for the WCCC Athletic Department. During the year, the women’s cross country program won the WPCC and Region XX Championships and finished sixth in the country at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) championships, the highest finish ever for the program.
In the winter, the men’s bowling program won its fifth straight WPCC title and both the women’s and men’s bowling programs competed at the NJCAA Championships as well. In the classroom, WCCC led the WPCC in the fall (27) and spring (28) with the number of student-athletes on the conference’s All-Academic Lists, including 36 on the High Honors list with a GPA of 3.5 or better.
“I’m proud to earn the conference’s Sportsmanship Award because I feel it’s an honor shared by our entire campus,” WCCC Athletic Director Brian Rose said. “At the heart of this award are our student-athletes who compete hard, but show great sportsmanship. Combine this award with having the highest number of players on the All-Academic list as well as winning conference titles this year, we have a lot to be proud of in how our student-athletes represented Westmoreland.”
