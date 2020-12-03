Westmoreland County’s biggest wrestling tournament won’t take place this season.
The 67th annual Westmoreland County Coaches Association Wrestling Championships scheduled for Jan. 8-9 at Kiski Area High School have been cancelled.
Last year, Greater Latrobe’s Nate Roth captured first place at 120 pounds as a freshman. He helped the Wildcats to a fourth-place finish in the team standings, behind only Kiski Area, Hempfield Area and Norwin. Fellow GL freshman Vinny Kilkeary made the finals at 106, as the Wildcats had 11 grapplers medal by placing in the top six.
Kilkeary became the fourth state champion in Greater Latrobe program history at last year’s PIAA Wrestling Championships in Hershey, winning the Class AAA 106-pound title.
Derry Area placed 11th out of 15 teams at last year’s WCCA tournament. The Trojans had two wrestlers — Ty Cymmerman (126) and Colton McCallen (120) — place third and fourth, respectively.
Greater Latrobe has won the prestigious tournament 12 times, tied with Greensburg Salem for second-most first-place finishes in WCCA history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.