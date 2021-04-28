The Westmoreland County Coaches Association (WCCA) Track and Field Championships were moved to Saturday because of impending inclement weather.
The event was scheduled to take place Thursday at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium, but it was moved to Saturday morning to combat the local weather forecast, which is calling for all-day showers and thunderstorms on Thursday.
The WCCA track and field championships are taking place for the first time since 2019, as the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic canceled the event last year. Saturday’s forecast is mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.
The Greater Latrobe boys finished second to Hempfield Area in 2019 with four first-place efforts. The Lady Wildcats also placed second in 2019, as Norwin took the girls’ title. The Ligonier Valley boys took sixth last year, while Serena Slusarcyk, Tara Perry, Leah Perry and Sydney Williams, current members of the team, also led Derry Area at the WCCA Championships in 2019.
The Greater Latrobe boys are 3-2 this season, while the Lady Wildcats are 2-3. The Derry Area girls are 4-1 in section action this season, while the boys are 2-3. Both Ligonier Valley teams are 3-1 this season. The Trojans and Rams have a crucial section showdown set for 3:30 p.m. Friday at Derry Area.
