The seedings are out for the annual Westmoreland County Coaches Association Wrestling Championships that begin today — for the first time ever at Kiski Area High School in Vandergrift — and run through Saturday.
Greater Latrobe has a pair of No. 2 seeds in the event. The Wildcats would’ve had the top seed at 132 pounds, but senior Gabe Willochell had to pull out because of a shoulder injury.
“The county tournament is very important to us, but, at the same time, we don’t want to continue to re-aggravate an injury and have it last the entire wrestling season,” explained Greater Latrobe head coach Mike Ciotti. “Gabe scores a lot of points, and not having him in the lineup hurts the team.”
Willochell sustained the injury during last Saturday’s championship match at the annual Powerade Wrestling Tournament when he pulled the upset of the event, a stunning 2-0 victory in the ultimate tiebreaker against two-time state champion and No. 1 seed Alejandro Herrera-Rondon of Seneca Valley in the 132-pound final.
Willochell, who finished second each of the last three years at the WCCA tournament, was the Outstanding Wrestler at this year’s Powerade and received the award for most pins — four — in the shortest amount of time (4:35). Powerade is considered one of the toughest events in the country.
Greater Latrobe’s Logan Zitterbart and Nate Roth are both seeded No. 2 at 170 and 120 pounds, respectively. Roth is 13-2 this season while Zitterbart is 10-3 overall. He placed fifth at last year’s WCCA tournament.
Tyler Cymmerman is Derry Area’s top seed in the tournament — No. 3 at 126 pounds. Cymmerman, who is 8-0 this season, placed fifth at Powerade and finished second at WCCA last year.
Greater Latrobe’s Tyler Ross is the No. 3 seed at 220 pounds. He placed fifth at 195 pounds during last year’s tournament and is 7-3 this season.
Greater Latrobe and Derry Area feature four No. 4 seeds. The Wildcats have three No. 4 seeds in Vince Kilkeary (11-3, 106 pounds), Corey Boerio (14-4, 182) and Jack Pletcher (13-3, 152) while DA features Noah Cymmerman (4-4, 285).
Kilkeary placed eighth at Powerade last week while Pletcher finished fifth at the WCCA tournament last season.
Derry Area’s’ Colton McCallen is 6-2 this season and seeded fifth at 120 pounds while GL’s Ricky Armstrong (9-5) also earned a top-five seed at 145 pounds. McCallen placed third in last year’s tournament.
Other local top-10 seedings include Connor Lucas (Derry Area, No. 6, 145), Mitch Tryon (Greater Latrobe, No. 7, 160), Garret Lenhart (Derry Area, No. 7, 152), Eric Catone (Derry Area, No. 7, 182), Tyler Lynch (Greater Latrobe, No. 7, 195), Enzo Angelicchio (Greater Latrobe, No. 8, 126), Lucio Angelicchio (Greater Latrobe, No. 8, 113), Alex Cole (Derry Area, No. 8, 106) and Dakota Beeman (Derry Area, No. 9, 195).
Lenhart placed fifth at 145 pounds last season.
Today’s wrestling begins at 4 p.m. with the first round, quarterfinals and the first two rounds of consolation matches. Action resumes 11 a.m. Saturday with the semifinals and consy quarterfinals and semifinals. The finals, for first through sixth place, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.
Luke Geibig and Patrick Brewer, both of Mount Pleasant, are seeded No. 2 at 113 and 160 pounds, respectively. Teammate Dayton Pitzer, who captured WPIAL and state championships last season, will not compete in the WCCA tournament because of a leg injury.
