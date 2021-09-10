It was a busy day at Champion Lakes Golf Course on Thursday, as the Westmoreland County Coaches Association (WCCA) Girls’ Tournament took place, in addition to a Ligonier Valley boys’ golf match.
Franklin Regional edged out Greensburg Central Catholic by the narrowest of margins, 179-180 during the WCCA Tournament, while the Ligonier Valley boys’ golf team picked up a big 231-312 victory against Geibel Catholic, both on Thursday at Champion Lakes Golf Course.
It was the fifth WCCA Girls Golf Championship and the first since 2019 after last season’s event was postponed because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Franklin Regional’s Caroline Tragesser won the WCCA Girls’ Golf Championship Thursday on a scorecard playoff. Teammate Anna Qin placed second, while GCC’s Meghan Zambruno came in third with a 43, two strokes behind the leaders. GCC teammates Izzy Aigner and Ella Zambruno placed fourth and fifth, both with a 44, while Liv Kana, of GCC, ended eighth individually with a 50.
The GCC girls won back-to-back WCCA championships in 2018 and ‘19, while Ligonier Valley competed in the event for the first time as members of the WPIAL, and Derry Area also participated.
GCC, as a team, finished second in the state during the PIAA Class 2A Team State Championships at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York last season. The Lady Centurions sought a third consecutive team championship. Though the Lady Centurions didn’t grab the ultimate prize last season, they have been one of the top two teams in girls’ golf in the state the previous six seasons, and GCC won its sixth consecutive WPIAL Class 2A title in 2020.
The Ligonier Valley boys won its fourth consecutive match on Thursday. The Rams upped their section record to 4-2 and overall mark to 5-2, as Geibel fell to 0-5.
Gavin McMullen led the Rams with a 40, while Brody McIntosh followed with a 42. Declan McMullen shot a 44, while Will Morford added a 50 and Caleb Laughlin posted a 55 overall.
Evan Bower led Geibel with a 47 and Anthony Carbonara followed with a 63. Ty Kroftchack and J.J. O’Wade both shot a 65 and Logan Johnson came in at 72.
The Ligonier Valley boys are back in action today, as the Rams participate in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association (WCCA) Tournament at Latrobe Elks Golf Course.
