The Westmoreland County American League Baseball (WCALB) playoffs are set to begin tonight.
Latrobe captured the overall league championship in the regular season with a 12-2 record, followed by Murrysville (10-4) in second place and Bushy Run (8-6) in third. Hempfield East (8-6) earned the fourth seed and Yough (7-7) is the fifth seed. Young Township (5-9) earned the No. 6 seed, while Derry (5-9) finished as the No. 7 seed in league play.
Mount Pleasant (1-13) finished as the No. 8 seed and West Hempfield entered the playoffs as the No. 9 seed. Mount Pleasant edged out West Hempfield, 6-4, on Sunday in the WCALB wild-card game played at Mount Pleasant Area High School. Because of Mount Pleasant’s win on Sunday, it earned the right to meet top-seeded Latrobe in the opening round of the playoffs on Monday. The best-of-three semifinal series are currently set to begin Friday night.
No. 8-seeded Mount Pleasant will visit No. 1 Latrobe to begin the best-of-three quarterfinal-round series, 5:30 p.m., Monday at Legion-Keener Field. Latrobe will travel to Mount Pleasant, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Mount Pleasant heads back to Latrobe’s Legion-Keener Field, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, if necessary.
No. 7-seeded Derry will visit No. 2 Murrysville to begin its best-of-three quarterfinal-round series, 5:30 p.m., Monday at Haymaker Park. Derry will host Murrysville, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sloan Field in Blairsville, and if necessary, Derry will travel back to Haymaker Park to face Murrysville, in Game 3 of the series, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Also in league action, No. 6 Young Township will visit No. 3 Bushy Run, 5:30 p.m. Monday at Sunrise Elementary School, and No. 5 Yough will travel to No. 4 Hempfield East, 5:30 p.m. Monday at Larry Lint Field. The sites are flipped for Game 2, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with Young Township’s Bertolino Field and Yough’s Sutersville Ball Field hosting, before going back to the home field of the higher seed, Bushy Run’s Sunrise Elementary School and Hempfield East’s Larry Lint Field, if necessary, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Latrobe swept the season series against Mount Pleasant this season. The Jethawks scored a 10-3 win on June 18, and won again 11-4 on June 30, as Latrobe outscored Mount Pleasant 21-7 in two games played this season.
Murrysville edged out Derry, 2-0, on June 28 at Haymaker Park. Derry earned a forfeit victory against Murrysville last Thursday, as the teams split the season series.
Derry won three of four games early in July, earning victories against Bushy Run, Yough and Mount Pleasant, but the Eagles have struggled as of late with losses in three of four games. Derry fell against Mount Pleasant (6-3) on July 17 and suffered a 7-2 loss versus Yough on July 22. Derry earned its forfeit victory against Murrysville last Thursday, but fell in the regular-season finale against Hempfield East, 12-2, on Friday at Hempfield Park.
The WCALB championship game is currently scheduled for Aug. 4 at a time and site to be determined. There will also be a third-place game on Aug. 4, matching the losing teams from the WCALB semifinals, as the winner will also qualify for the regional tournament.
The top three WCALB teams will advance to an eight-team regional competition, which is currently scheduled for Aug. 7-9 at Hollidaysburg. A second field location will be at Juniata Field in Altoona. The teams will include, Hollidaysburg, in addition to the top two from Cambria and Central Pennsylvania, along with the top three Westmoreland County teams.
———
Westmoreland County
American League Baseball
Playoffs
Best-of-three
Quarterfinal Round
Monday, July 27
No. 8 Mount Pleasant at No. 1 Latrobe, (Legion-Keener), 5:30 p.m.
No. 7 Derry at No. 2 Murrysville, (Haymaker Park), 5:30 p.m.
No. 6 Young Township at No. 3 Bushy Run (Sunrise Elementary), 5:30 p.m.
No. 5 Yough at No. 4 Hempfield East (Larry Lint Field), 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 28
No. 1 Latrobe at No. 8 Mount Pleasant, (Mount Pleasant Area HS), 5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Murrysville at No. 7, Derry, (Sloan Field, Blairsville), 5:30 p.m.
No. 3 Bushy Run at No. 6 Young Township (Bertolino Field), 5:30 p.m.
No. 4 Hempfield East at No. 5 Yough (Sutersville Ball Field), 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday July 29
No. 8 Mount Pleasant at No. 1 Latrobe, (Legion-Keener), 5:30 p.m. (if necessary)
No. 7 Derry at No. 2 Murrysville, (Haymaker Park), 5:30 p.m. (if necessary)
No. 6 Young Township at No. 3 Bushy Run (Sunrise Elementary), 5:30 p.m. (if necessary)
No. 5 Yough at No. 4 Hempfield East (Larry Lint Field), 5:30 p.m. (if necessary)
