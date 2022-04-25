Visiting Waynesburg used an eighth-inning rally to defeat St. Vincent 12-6 on a sultry day at Bearcat Ballfield.
The Yellow Jackets scored seven runs in the eighth inning to come back from a one-run deficit and earn the victory, snapping St. Vincent’s program-record 16-game winning streak.
Waynesburg out-hit St. Vincent 17-10 and took advantage of seven walks and four Bearcat errors.
Ben Menarchek, Jordan Sabol and Casey Jones each doubled and had two hits, while Sabol also drew a walk to reach safely three times.
St. Vincent jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. With one out, Menarchek doubled off the fence in right field, before Sabol drew a walk. After both runners advanced 90 feet on a wild pitch, TJ Dailey produced an RBI groundout to plate Menarchek and Sabol scored on the second wild pitch of the inning.
The Bearcats added on with two runs in the bottom of the third. Menarchek and Sabol cracked back-to-back singles and Dailey reached on an error, bringing home Menarchek to make it 3-0. Jayke Saiani then followed with a sacrifice fly to right field to bring home Sabol with the Bearcats’ fourth run.
Waynesburg cut into the deficit in the top of the fourth, scoring two runs on four hits. The Bearcats avoided further damage in the inning, as with two outs, a bullet from the centerfielder Sabol cut down a runner at the plate on a single to end the inning.
The Yellow Jackets put together another rally in the sixth, scoring three runs on four hits to take their first lead of the day, 5-4.
St. Vincent came right back in the bottom of the sixth. Saiani led off with a walk and advanced to second on a Zach Barberich sacrifice bunt. With two outs, Jones doubled down the line in left to bring home Saiani and tie the game at 5-all.
The Bearcats regained the lead in the seventh on Saiani’s second sacrifice fly of the day, which brought home Julian Santana, who singled to lead off the inning, and make it 6-5.
The lead was short-lived for SVC, as in the top of the eighth, Waynesburg sent 13 men to the plate and scored seven runs on five hits, three errors and three walks to open up a 12-6 lead.
The Bearcats produced doubles in each of the final two innings, with a leadoff two-bagger from Barberich in the eighth and a two-out double from Sabol in the ninth, but the runners remained stranded.
Andrew Root started for SVC on mound and took the no-decision, working 5.1 innings and allowing four runs on 10 hits with five strikeouts. Tyler Chrise was saddled with the loss, allowing three runs in 2.0 innings. Andrew Stano, the fifth and final SVC pitcher of the afternoon, retired all three batters he faced, with one strikeout.
Alec Engelmore earned the win for Waynesburg, throwing 3.2 innings in relief and allowing one run on five hits.
Prior to the Waynesburg game, the Bearcats celebrated Senior Day, honoring their senior class of Menarchek, Jones, Barberich and Justin Wright.
The Bearcats will be back in action on April 25 playing their fifth game in three days when they travel to conference foe Geneva College for a 4 p.m. game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.