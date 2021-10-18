PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers’ outside linebacker T.J. Watt had an overtime that would make a Hall of Famer proud.
Watt strip-sacked Seattle quarterback Geno Smith in the waning minutes of overtime on Sunday night. Teammate Devin Bush pounced on the loose ball to set up Chris Boswell’s game-winning 36-yard field goal as the Steelers escaped with a 23-20 victory at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
“We were in a run-stopping play,” Watt said. “I was involved in the rush, and I don’t even think I had a good rush or anything. I was just trying to find a path to the quarterback and luckily I was able to chop the ball and the ball came out.”
Watt came through on a night when the Steelers honored Hall of Famers Bill Nunn, Alan Faneca, Bill Cowher and Troy Polamalu at halftime, in addition to other legends like Brett Keisel, Aaron Smith, Ike Taylor, James Harrison and others during the team’s Alumni Weekend.
Fittingly enough, for a franchise that prides itself on a hard-nosed, defensive identity, like the “Steel Curtain” of the 1970s and the “Blitzburgh” teams of the 1990s, Watt and the current group came through when the Steelers needed it the most.
“We were happy to have the opportunity to close out the game as a defense,” Watt said. “It was sudden death on the last drive and we love having the ball. We love playing defense in a situation like that and I’m glad we were able to close out the game for our team. It was a resilient performance for us.”
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin insists there is nothing “mystical” to the way Watt goes about his business.
The perennial All-Pro is talented. He’s focused. He’s relentless. And as of last month, he’s also one of the highest-paid defenders in the NFL.
And he’s playing like he’s worth every penny.
Watt enjoyed a remarkable game in which he knocked down three passes, recorded three tackles for loss and two sacks, including the all-important takedown that allowed the Steelers to avoid a deflating setback. Watt is the first player in at least the last 40 seasons with two sacks and a forced fumble in overtime. He’s also the first player with two sacks in an overtime since Anthony Weaver against the Steelers in 2005.
Tomlin and the Steelers expect that kind of flare from Watt.
“I don’t think anyone is surprised by his ability to deliver in those moments,” Tomlin said. “We’re talking about a guy that’s really talented, that works extremely hard, that’s hyper-focused, prepared physically and mentally, so that’s what happens.”
The Steelers won their second straight game after a 1-3 start to reach .500 heading into their bye week. They have two weeks to get ready for a visit to Cleveland on Halloween.
“It’s kind of crazy, and I don’t know if it’s really sunk in yet,” quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said. “We got to our goal, which was to get to .500 before the bye, get healthy and get prepared for a long stretch.”
Roethlisberger threw for 229 yards and a touchdown. Rookie running back Najee Harris added 83 yards rushing and caught his second scoring touchdown of the season. Eric Ebron scored the third rushing touchdown of his career as the Steelers found creative ways to move the ball after star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was lost for the season last week with a shoulder injury.
“We’ve got a lot of players that can make plays,” said Steelers’ WR Diontae Johnson, who caught nine passes for 71 yards. “They showed that.”
Pittsburgh took a brief 20-17 lead in the fourth quarter. Steelers’ WR Chase Claypool was called for a pass interference penalty, but Harris’ 12-yard reception on third down gave Boswell just enough space to convert a 52-yard field goal.
Geno Smith rallied the Seahawks to overtime with a nine-play drive. Jason Myers booted a 43-yarder as time expired in regulation. Smith completed six passes during the series, including a 10-yarder to DK Metcalf, setting up Myers’ tying kick.
Smith, the former West Virginia standout, started in place for the injured Russell Wilson. He completed 23 of 32 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown in his first start in nearly four years.
The Seahawks advanced to the Pittsburgh 45 on the first possession of overtime before Watt came through with a sack to stall the series. Pittsburgh went three-and-out, as the Seahawks took over for the second time in the extra period.
But then Watt struck again.
“When we needed it the most, he made his plays,” Steelers’ DT Cam Heyward said. “What an emphatic play to end the game with a sack-strip fumble. We needed it, and he’s a hell of a player.”
Pittsburgh opened the scoring in the second quarter. Johnson’s 25-yard jet sweep helped set up Roethlisberger’s 5-yard touchdown to Harris, giving the Steelers a 7-0 lead.
The Steelers made it 14-0 before halftime with a 14-play, 84-yard drive that spanned seven minutes. The Seahawks aided the series with a pair of penalties that gave Pittsburgh a first down. Claypool converted a third-and-three at the 12 and Ebron capped the drive with a 1-yard rushing touchdown on a third-down jet sweep at the goal-line.
The Seahawks managed just 65 yards of total offense in the first half. But they opened the second with 14 points and 132 yards of offense on back-to-back touchdown drives. The Seahawks gained 175 yards of offense in the third quarter alone, including 110 yards rushing.
The Seahawks started the second half with a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive that featured nine runs. Alex Collins had eight carries for 58 yards in the series, including the 2-yard touchdown run that made it a 14-7 game.
Boswell kicked a 27-yard field goal, giving Pittsburgh a 10-point lead, 17-7, but Seattle answered with another touchdown and eventually forced overtime.
That’s where Watt stood out for the Steelers.
“I go for the ball,” Watt said. “It’s just something I’m always aware of and try to be aware of ... especially when the quarterback is running with the football. It’s never fully secured, so I don’t know if in that moment if I saw it, or it was just muscle memory, but I’m glad it happened.”
