An early lead helped Watt’s Trucking Company hold off Domination Nuts for an 8-7 victory during a Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers 40-older baseball league game played Thursday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Domination (2-5) took an early lead, but Watt’s (5-2) scored the next five runs, including a four-run fourth to open a 6-2 advantage. Domination kept it close with three runs in the fifth, but Watt’s scored the next two, making it an 8-5 game. Domination scored twice in the sixth, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.
Ja’Tawn Williams and Dean Watt led Watt’s, both with two singles and a run. Dave Fry and Eric Hantz both doubled and scored for Watt’s, which produced eight runs on eight hits.
Rich Ramsey guided Domination with two singles and two runs, while Brian Guzik belted a home run. Chris Arquillo, Joe Novak and Mark Gray all singled and scored for Domination, which put up seven runs on 10 hits.
Fry was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts and zero walks. Brian Thomas suffered the loss with a strikeout and zero walks.
Domntion 200 032 0 — 7 10 6Watt’s 101 420 x — 8 8 1 Doubles: Fry, Hantz (W) Home Run: Guzik (D) Strikeouts by: Fry-2, Hantz-0, Lebo-0, Carns-3 (W); Thomas-1, Arquillo-1 (D) Base on balls by: Fry-0, Hantz-0, Lebo-2, Carns-1 (W); Thomas-0, Arquillo-2 (D) Winning pitcher: Dave Fry Losing pitcher: Brian Thomas
