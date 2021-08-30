Watt’s Trucking and Dino’s Sports Lounge scored a combined 39 runs in their respective wins during Latrobe-Derry 40-older Old-Timers League action over the weekend.
Watt’s defeated Pit Stop, 20-10, while Dino’s routed Billy’s Silkscreen, 19-1. Heat Siphon edged Shop ‘n Save on a walk-off in come-from-behind fashion.
Watt’s Trucking 20,
Pit Stop 10
Watt’s Trucking broke open the game in the fourth inning against Pit Stop en route to a 10-run win while pounding out 20 runs on 25 hits.
The score was tied 6-all after three innings, with Watt’s (4-0) taking a 10-6 lead in the top of the fourth. With an 11-9 lead, Watt’s scored nine of the game’s final 10 runs over the final two innings to seal the victory.
Eric Stump went 5-for-5 at the plate, including a double, to lead all hitters. Ja’tawn Williams collected four hits, including a double, with six runs scored. Ron Spehar had three hits, including a two-bagger, while Dave Fry singled three times. Mark Carns doubled twice, while Eric Lebo and Tim Holtzman each had two hits, including a triple. Shawn Alesi singled twice, and Dean Watt and Anthony Trasoline both singled.
Steve Bartek paced Pit Stop (1-3) with three hits, including a double. John Boyle collected three singles, while John Amatucci singled twice. Todd Laughlin doubled, and Brian Bearer and Doug Smartnick each singled for Pit Stop, which produced 10 runs on 11 hits.
Winning pitcher Lebo threw two strikeouts and two walks. Mike Urban took the loss, fanning two and walking one.
Dino’s 19,
Billy’s 1
Dino’s Sports Lounge scattered 19 hits and took advantage of defensive mishaps during an 18-run win over Billy’s Silkscreen.
With a 5-0 lead going into the bottom of the fifth inning, Dino’s put up five runs and nine more the following inning, while Billy’s scored its lone run in the top of the seventh.
Travis Johnson led the attack for Dino’s (3-1) with three hits, including a double. Dave Conrad singled three times, while Mike Johnson and Gene Shine each doubled and singled. Stu Silverberg singled twice, while Lance Harry, Bobby Joe, Dino Decario and John Pennesi each singled for Dino’s, which produced 19 runs on 16 hits.
Keith Derk, Dave Maier and Bob Charles all singled twice for Billy’s (0-3). Bill Churma, Craig Sacco, Russ Ziolko, Bruce Mancini and Rick DeSantis each singled once.
Harry earned the mound win, with one strikeout and two walks. Tim Donaldson suffered the loss, fanning five and walking four.
Heat Siphon 6,
Shop ‘n Save 5
Heat Siphon edged Shop ‘n Save in walk-off fashion after overcoming a two-run deficit entering the final inning.
Heat Siphon struck first in the bottom of the second and led 3-1 after five complete innings. Shop ‘n Save scored four runs in the top of the seventh, but Heat Siphon rallied, putting up three runs in the bottom half of the inning for the victory.
Dan Razza led Heat Siphon (2-0) offensively with three singles and two runs scored. Brian Bertani singled twice, while Greg Vucina and Jeff Miele each doubled. Gary Takitch and Dave Fairman each singled.
Rich Zemba went 3-for-3 for Shop ‘n Save (2-2), including a double and two runs scored. Jim Gray doubled, while Bob Thompson, Steve Shrum and Wade Marts all singled once.
Winning pitcher Takitch threw three strikeouts and four walks. Scott Sarver issued four walks in defeat.
———
Watt’s 303 414 5 — 20 25 3Pit Stop 222 030 1 — 10 11 3 Doubles: Carns-2, Spehar, Stump, Williams (W); Laughlin, Bartek (P) Triples: Lebo, Holtzman (W) Strikeouts by: Lebo-2, Fry-0, Spehar-1, Carns-2, Holtzman-0 (W); Urban-2, Bartek-1, Boyle-1 (P) Base on balls by: Lebo-2, Fry-0, Spehar-1, Carns-2, Holtzman-2 (W); Urban-1, Bartek-2, Boyle-1 (P) Winning pitcher: Eric Lebo Losing pitcher: Mike Urban
Billy’s 000 000 1 — 1 10 8Dino’s 022 159 x — 19 16 0 Doubles: M Johnson-2, T Johnson, Shine (D) Strikeouts by: Harry-1, Penesi-0 (D); Donaldson-5, Desontis-0, Derk-1 (B) Base on balls by: Harry-2, Penesi-0 (D); Donaldson-4, Desontis-3, Derk-1 (B) Winning pitcher: Lance Harry Losing pitcher: Tim Donaldson
ShpnSve 000 010 4 — 5 7 1Heat Siphon 020 010 3 — 6 8 4 Doubles: Zemba, Gray (S); Vucina, Miele (H) Strikeouts by: Takitch-3, Bush-2, Fairman-0 (H); Sarver-0, Downey-0, Thompson-4, Dominick-0 (S) Base on balls by: Takitch-2, Bush-1, Fairman-0 (H); Sarver-4, Downey-1, Thompson-0, Dominick-0 (S) Winning pitcher: Takitch Losing pitcher: Scott Sarver
