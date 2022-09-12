St. Vincent was unable to recover from a hot start by Washington & Jefferson, falling 52-21Saturday at Chuck Noll Field.

After the Presidents (2-0) opened up a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter, the Bearcats (0-2) battled back to make it a two-score game at the half. The Presidents would then put the game away with 17 unanswered points in the third to cruise to their eighth straight victory in the series between the two squads.

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

