The St. Vincent College Athletic Department announced that women’s cross country and track and field coach, Kevin Wanichko, has been named the head coach of the men’s track and field team.
Wanichko has been the head coach of the women’s cross country and track and field programs since July of 2016. This past season, he served as the assistant for the men’s track and field team. Wanichko, a 2012 graduate of St. Vincent, took over the full-time duties at his alma mater after guiding fellow Presidents’ Athletic Conference member Chatham University during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.
As a student-athlete at SVC, Wanichko excelled as a four-year competitor in both cross country and track for the Bearcats. During his cross country and track career, he won several championships, which included the 2011 PAC Individual Cross Country Championship. During his collegiate career, the SVC men’s cross country team won team titles in both 2010 and 2011. He also claimed individual track titles.
Wanichko was also a five-time ECAC medalist and an All-Region runner during the 2011 cross country season. At the time of graduation, he held five school records (1500, 3000, 5000, 1600 and 3200). During the 2014-15 academic year, Wanichko was named to the PAC’s 60th anniversary team, applauding his success as a student-athlete at St. Vincent.
