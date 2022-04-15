I’ve caught very few big fish in my life, but I can proudly say the walleye is one of the few I added to my list.
My other two were pike from the Conemaugh and carp from the upper Twin Lake.
It was an early summer morning; I tagged a walleye in the Loyalhanna Creek right behind Legion Keener Park. I caught most of my big fish right below the trestle in that vicinity. The lure I used was a black and silver Rapala. If one were to catch anything of any size, that was my go-to lure.
Since the creek has been cleaned up over the years, one can expect to catch all game fish in that body of water.
Since walleye season gets underway on May 7, anglers will be trolling the deep clear lakes and large rivers with rocky, gravel bottoms hoping to attract these large game fish for great tasting meals.
Some fishers have stated that these are fish to eat, however, not all of us agree. I love my bluegill thanks to my in-laws who steered me in the direction of eating those fish.
I can hear fishers calling out to me now, “Hey Pee Vee! What do you use for bait to catch these fish?” Most of the anglers that came into my shop preferred leeches to any other bait. The one thing one has to watch, however, is the fact that walleye will grab onto this bait and pull it off hooks faster than one may be aware. First one has it, and then it’s gone. That was the problem I used to have while fishing Yellow Creek State Park Lake in Indiana County.
Other baits one can use are minnows and nightcrawlers both fished on a jig head or a slip ring on or near the bottom lures. The jigs, crankbaits, and twisters should all have the colors of bright green, yellow, gold, silver, and black. One should use a 6-12-pound test line with a hook size of 3/0. Lures should be one-eighth to one ounce.
I was successful around 5:30 a.m. Others are recommended late day or night during the summer months.
If one has never seen a walleye, it is described as having a yellow body with bars, and a spiny rayed and soft-rayed dorsal fin. This fish has a single large spot at the base of its first dorsal fin.
Walleyes are native to central North America and Canada, including the Ohio River and Great Lakes watersheds. They have been extensively stocked. In our state, they are now found throughout the commonwealth, including the Susquehanna and Delaware River watersheds, as well as their original Allegheny River and Lake Erie watershed homes.
One of the walleyes’ nicknames is “Susquehanna salmon.” It has also been called “yellow pike” and even “pickerel.” All these nicknames put it in the wrong family – it’s neither a pike cousin nor some salmon. It’s the biggest, toothiest member of the perch family. The name “walleye refers to the fish’s large, milky eye that looks luminous when light is shined on it. The eye has a reflecting membrane behind the retina, which causes this effect. The species name “vitreum” means “glassy,” and refers to the luminous eye.
Walleyes have a long, roundish body, a forked tail and sharp canine teeth in their jaws. The dorsal fin is separated into two parts, the front portion with 12 to 16 spines, the rear portion with one or two short spines and the rest, short rays. The anal fin has one or two spines.
These fish vary in color, ranging from bluish-gray to olive-brown to golden-yellow with dark-on-light mottling. Side scales may be flecked with gold. Irregular spots on the sides can join to make a vague barred pattern. The belly is light-colored or white.
One way to distinguish this fish from other species is to look for the walleye’s dark spot at the rear edge of the front (spiny) section of the dorsal fin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.