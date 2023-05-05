Starting tomorrow, May 6, walleye and sauger season will continue and last until the end of the year, Dec. 31. The season began on Jan. 1 and ran until March 14.
Some people say it’s the best eating fish. I disagree. We each have our preferences. I put bluegill on the top of my list. Of course, one has to know how to clean them. That’s the same with any fish.
When I caught my first walleye, I did so on the other side of the trestle from the Loyalhanna Creek located at the far end of Legion-Keener Park here in Latrobe. As a matter of fact, that was my favorite fishing hole for many species of gamefish. What I used to tag this “keeper” was a 7-S black and silver Rapala lure that worked 100% of the time at that designation.
If you are a fisher who always wanted to try for walleye or sauger, what I shall list are some recommendations that I learned over the years from experience, hearsay, and articles. The general consensus one should use should be 6’6” fast action medium light to medium rods equipped with spinning reels. The medium light reels are ideal for sensitivity for jigging or using live bait.
One expert suggested using an eight-pound monofilament line in as much as it offers forgiving strength, it’s readily available, and the price is very reasonable. Another professional recommended a 12-pound fluorocarbon line. It has no stretch and cannot be seen under the water.
When I had my bait and tackle shop, many anglers used to come into my store to purchase leeches, which many claims to be the most common live bait to catch this species. They can be jigged, rigged, or floated on a slip bobber. Nightcrawlers, another favorite bait, are usually rigged to worm harnesses, particularly spinner rigs. Full-night crawlers are typically saved for spinner rigs but also can be a great float option.
Walleye anglers have found minnows or shiners the most consistent bait. Shiners in the four to six range are the mainstay. They will usually catch walleye in the 25-inch plus category.
Jigging is the most popular technique for targeting walleye. To jig, one will need jig heads. For jigging live bait, it is critically important to use fireball-style jigs. These are walleye specialized jig heads that have no lead barb on the base of the jig and the hook shank is short with a wide gap. This mold condenses the exposure of the jig plus hook, giving one’s bait a great presentation. The hook of the jig should be placed in the lips of the minnow or the head of a leech. Fireball jigs preferred are either one-quarter ounce or the one-eighth ounce size. People who are very experienced will state not to go below the one-eighth-ounce size as it will be ineffective in the typical walleye depth range of 15 to 30 feet.
Chartreuse is a ‘go-to’ color for live bait jigging, however, it’s good to have some glow colors as well for late evening and night bites.
Walleye lures such as crankbaits are standouts when attempting to catch these fish. Trolling from a boat using a planar board will spread lures apart and not get tangled up in the motor. A deep-diving lure that sinks to 10 to 13 feet will get down where these fish may be found.
One is going to need a good mix of hooks and sinkers for a slip bobber rig and to adjust one’s live bait and spinner rigs accordingly. Red octopus hooks, bronze baitholder hooks, split shot sinkers and walking weights are all one needs to get started. Red octopus hooks are the standard for walleye fishing with leeches and minnows. Bronze baitholder hooks are a classic and work well when using nightcrawlers. If balling them is one’s practice, it is recommended to use a number two hook. If a worm is harnessed, switch up to a number six. When fishing the bottom, tie on a shoe-shaped sinker and drag one’s rig across the bottom.
Finally, tie onto live bait and spinner rigs snap swivels. The pros recommend a number 12.
