Presidents’ Athletic Conference co-leader Carnegie Mellon jumped out to an early lead and then used a stifling defense to hold the St. Vincent College football team in check, earning a 34-7 win on a rainy afternoon at Chuck Noll Field.
St. Vincent junior quarterback Brady Walker became his team’s all-time career leader in touchdown passes on a 18-yarder to Molayo Irefin midway through the second quarter, but it was one of the lone highlights of the afternoon for the Bearcats, who were limited to just 208 yards of total offense and committed three turnovers.
The Bearcats opened the game with a lengthy drive that resulted in a turnover on downs inside the Carnegie Mellon 30. The Tartans countered with a scoring drive, as Tre Vasiliadis closed the 8-play, 72-yard series with a 6-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 with 4:57 left in the first quarter.
The Tartans then forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, and they made the Bearcats pay for the turnover. Vasiliadis scored his second touchdown of the quarter four plays later, this one from two yards out, to make the score 14-0 with 3:18 remaining in the first quarter.
Following a SVC three-and-out, the CMU offense went back to work, moving the ball to midfield on the final play of the quarter. Three plays into the second, CMU opened a 21-0 lead on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Ben Mills to Kris Hughes. After another SVC punt, Vasiliadis scored his third touchdown of the afternoon on a one-yard plunge with 9:05 left in the half.
Then, Walker went into the record books. He opened the ensuing drive with a 6-yard strike to Irefin, before hooking up with Phil Harding on back-to-back passes that covered 39 yards, setting up first down on the CMU 35.
Two plays later, the Bearcats converted on a third down when Walker found Irefin for a 17-yard gain. On the next play, Walker entered the record books, as he found Irefin in the end zone for his 32nd career touchdown pass, surpassing the previous mark of 31 set by current head coach Aaron Smetanka in 2011. Adam Koscielicki’s extra point was good, and the Bearcats trimmed the gap to 28-7 with 5:53 remaining until the break.
SVC’s Desonio Powell later blocked a 37-yard field goal attempt and gave the Bearcats the ball at their own 32. Walker and Irefin connected on four passes for 60 yards, bringing the ball inside the CMU 20 with less than 10 seconds left. But SVC missed the field goal as time expired and Carnegie Mellon took a 28-7 halftime lead.
Following the intermission, the Tartans wasted little time adding onto the lead, as Minwoo Eom returned the second half kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, allowing CMU to open a 34-7 lead with 14:47 left in the third quarter.
SVC’s Jaden Pratt picked off his third pass of the year in the third quarter, but CMU set the final with the second-half kick return.
Walker ended 23-of-36 for 208 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Irefin finished with 10 catches for 112 yards, marking his third straight game with at least 10 catches and 100-plus yards, while Harding finished with four grabs for 50 yards.
Defensively, Joanes Polynice recorded a team-high nine tackles and forced a fumble for SVC, while Cam Norris made eight stops, including 1.5 for loss. Mason Brunson added seven tackles, while Pratt finished with five stops and a pass break-up in addition to his interception.
Vasiliadis ran for a game-high 102 yards and three touchdowns to lead CMU, while Mills completed 14 of 25 passes for 172 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. Hughes topped the Tartans with eight catches for 99 yards.
The Bearcats fell to 3-4 in PAC play and 4-4 overall. CMU improved to 6-1 in the conference and 6-2 overall, as the Tartans maintained their tie atop the league standings.
SVC will play its final road game of the season, 1 p.m. Saturday against Westminster, another PAC co-leader.
Carnegie Mellon 34 St. Vincent 7
CM SV
