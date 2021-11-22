The St. Vincent College football team saw its 2021 season come to a close with a 38-19 defeat against Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham in the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) James Lynah Bowl.
The Bearcats, making their third all-time playoff appearance, closed the season with a 5-6 overall record, while FDU-Florham closed with a 7-4 mark.
SVC quarterback Brady Walker completed 13 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns. Molayo Irefin caught seven passes for 110 yards and a score.
Both players established new team records in the loss. Walker ended his junior season with 4,200 career passing yards, which eclipsed the previous career record of 4,117 set by current head coach Aaron Smetanka. Irefin closed the season with 919 receiving yards, breaking a five-year record of 881 previously held by D.J. Oceant-Kelly.
St. Vincent scored the first touchdown, as Walker and Irefin hooked up for a 73-yard touchdown pass over the middle, giving the Bearcats a 7-0 lead with 2:43 left in the first quarter.
FDU-Florham evened the score, 7-7, a little less than three minutes into the second quarter, as Nick Santavicca’s 1-yard run capped a 13-play, 71-yard drive.
The Bearcats quickly responded. Walker opened the drive with a 24-yard pass to Kaelib McElroy, before he hooked up with Phil Harding for a 55-yard touchdown pass over the middle. FDU-Florham stopped the two-point conversion try, as SVC led 13-7 with 11:05 left in the half.
On the ensuing drive, the SVC defense turned FDU-Florham over on downs at the Bearcat 15-yard line. SVC was forced to punt, but the kick was blocked at the 10-yard line. FDU-Florham needed just three plays to score, as Connor Perez closed the series with a 5-yard touchdown run. That gave FDU-Florham its first lead, 14-13, with 3:34 left in the half.
Walker began the Bearcats’ ensuing drive with a 54-yard pass to Jeremy Wodarek, who set SVC up with a first down inside the red zone. But the drive stalled as FDU-Florham forced a turnover on downs. The FDU-Florham offense executed a two-minute drill, covering 93 yards in eight plays and 67 seconds. Rory Sullivan closed the series with a 27-yard touchdown reception with 15 seconds remaining, giving FDU-Florham a 21-13 halftime lead.
The Devils sustained the momentum to start the second half and forced a SVC fumble on the ensuing kickoff. They turned the turnover into points with a 37-yard field goal, making it 24-13 with 10:48 left in the third quarter.
After a SVC three-and-out, the FDU-Florham offense continued to roll. Andrew Caserta completed a 28-yard touchdown pass to Perez, capping an eight-play, 63-yard drive, which pushed the Devils’ lead to 31-14 with 5:32 left in the third.
SVC then committed its second turnover of the half with an interception on the Bearcats’ next possession. Again, the Devils made SVC pay, as Perez scored his third touchdown of the game, a one-handed, 32-yard catch on the sideline, which gave the hosts a commanding 38-13 lead at the close of the third quarter.
In the third quarter, FDU-Florham held the ball for 9:42 and outgained SVC, 130-24, in total offense.
SVC began the fourth quarter driving. The Bearcats took advantage of three penalties and two passes to Harding that covered 34 yards, setting up first-and-goal inside the FDU-Florham 3-yard line. The Devils held though, stuffing four straight Bearcat runs to keep a 25-point lead.
Two plays after the turnover on downs, SVC forced its first turnover, as the Bearcats recovered a fumble on the FDU-Florham 5-yard line. Three plays later, quarterback Devin Gleason scrambled for a touchdown to set the final.
Gleason was SVC’s leading rusher with 11 yards. Irefin had 110 yards receiving, while Harding caught seven passes for 95 yards. Wodarek and McElroy had two receptions a piece for 63 and 60 yards, respectively.
Defensively, Jaden Pratt and Cam Norris shared the SVC lead with 10 tackles. Norris making one-and-a-half tackles for loss. Joanes Polynice and Jack Poling each had seven tackles.
Caserta completed 22 of 34 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns for FDU-Florham, Perez, who was named the MVP of the James Lynah Bowl, made eight catches for 122 yards and two scores.
FDU-Florham 38 St. Vincent 19
