A walk-off left Greater Latrobe baseball on the wrong end of a 4-3 defeat to Upper Arlington on Saturday. The game was tied at three-all with Upper Arlington batting in the bottom of the 10th when Garrett Smith doubled on a 3-1 count, scoring one run.
Greater Latrobe lost despite out-hitting Upper Arlington six to five.
Upper Arlington fired up the offense in the third inning. Sam Tongoi grounded out, scoring one run.
Upper Arlington knotted the game up at three in the bottom of the ninth inning, when Evan DeLeone homered on a 2-1 count, scoring two runs.
Joseph Harder was on the hill for Upper Arlington. The lefty went five innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out four.
Riley Smith toed the rubber for Greater Latrobe. Smith went six and two-thirds innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out five. Dominick Cararini and Luke Nipar entered the game as relief, throwing one and one-third innings and one and one-third innings respectively.
Wildcats racked up six hits in the game. Eli Boring and Tyler Fazekas all had multiple hits for Greater Latrobe. Fazekas and Boring each collected two hits to lead the Wildcats.
Hampton 11, Greater Latrobe 6
Greater Latrobe girls lacrosse traveled to Hampton for their first Class 2A, Section 1 game Friday. Varsity lost 11-6.
The scorers for Latrobe included: Taylor Desko (2), Megan Brackney (1), Ryley Quinn (2) and Maria Lazarro (1).
Natalie Gessler had five saves, Brackney had three ground balls, Megan Lynch, Asia Mills and Quinn each had one ground ball, Ryley Quinn has three draw controls and Gianna Murray and Desko each had one draw control. Varsity’s record stands at 0-2 overall, 0-1 in the section.
JV also lost with a final score 10-2. Harper Shirley scored one goal while Hampton’s defense scored the other goal on themselves. Erin Ulewicz had nine saves in goal. Lucy Blycheck had three ground balls, Harper Shirley had two ground balls, and Emily Bizzak had one ground ball. Ryanne Lehman had three draw controls and Sammie Pedicone and Mya Drylie each had one. JV drops to 0-2.
Latrobe is back in action on Tuesday, March 28, at home against Indiana Senior High School for another conference game. JV plays at 6 p.m. and varsity at 7:30 p.m.
