Despite a 17-point performance from freshman Osyon Jones, the St. Vincent College men’s basketball team fell against visiting Washington & Jefferson, 78-60, in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup on Wednesday.
St. Vincent (2-2, 2-2) started the game with four quick points. The lead did not last for long as the Presidents (3-1, 3-1) scored 18 of the next 20 points. The Bearcats started to chip into the deficit with two three-pointers from Jones. However, the Presidents led at the half by eight points, 34-26.
To start the second half, Washington & Jefferson scored six of the first eight points. The Bearcats cut the lead to nine points with a three-pointer from Arguel Drotleff. Washington & Jefferson then responded with three-straight three-pointers to grow the lead to 18 points at 55-37 with 14:01 remaining. St. Vincent responded to cut the deficit to 11 points at 61-49.
From then on, the Presidents went on a tear scoring of 18 of the next 23 points. Nelson Etuk scored the final six points of the game for the Bearcats but W&J held on for the 18-point victory.
Etuk finished the game with 12 points while Shemar Bennett added 10. The Presidents featured four scorers in double-digits with Cameron Seemann leading the game with 20 points. Zach Queen, a Hempfield Area graduate, scored 13 points for W&J, including a trio of three-pointers. SVC was out rebounded 50-27 and outshot from three-point range, 40.7% at 11-of-27 to 21.1% with just 4-of-19 made.
St. Vincent is scheduled to travel to Thiel, 1 p.m. Saturday.
