Preseason practice is scheduled to begin next month and the Washington & Jefferson College baseball team opened the season ranked No. 32 in the Collegiate Baseball News Division III preseason Top 40 poll.
Former Ligonier Valley standout Ethan Boring and Kyle Jones, of Mount Pleasant Area, are both listed on the roster for the upcoming season.
It’s the second consecutive season that W&J received ranking in the preseason poll, as the Presidents were slotted at No. 30 last year, when they were coming off a 38-win 2018 season and an appearance in the Division III College World Series.
Washington and Jefferson is the lone Presidents’ Athletic Conference school and one of seven in the Mideast Region featured in the Top 40.
Cal Lutheran holds the No. 1 spot, while Chapman, the most recent Division III National Champion in 2019, was ranked second. Webster University rounded out the top three.
