According to retired Derry Area volleyball coach Rich Schall, in conjunction with the 50-year Derry Area Volleyball Reunion, there will be an open gym from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. July 8 at the high school gymnasium. The reunion banquet will be held later that day at the Cooperstown Event Center with the doors opening at 5 p.m. There will be a social hour with dinner at 6 p.m. and program to follow.
