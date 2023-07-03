According to retired Derry Area Volleyball Coach Rich Schall, in conjunction with the 50-year Derry Area Volleyball Reunion, there will be an open gym from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. July 8 at the high school gymnasium. The reunion banquet will be held later that day at the Cooperstown Event Center with the doors opening at 5 p.m. There will be a social hour with dinner at 6 p.m. and program to follow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.