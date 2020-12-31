For Mark Mears, it’s “right up there” with the WPIAL title he won as a senior at Mount Pleasant Area in 1985.
“It” is his Westmoreland County Coaches Association (WCCA) championship that same year.
And that, Mears says, is all anyone needs to know about the WCCA Wrestling Tournament.
“I was fortunate enough to win a county title when I wrestled, and I put that right up there with my WPIAL title,” stated Mears, who’s now in his first season as head coach at Greater Latrobe, where he’s also in his last school year as athletic director. “It’s something prestigious to where you have bragging rights.”
But because of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the continuing surge in cases, there won’t be a WCCA tournament in 2021.
Just like other county events — golf and cross-country in the fall, and also basketball and swimming and diving for winter sports — the WCCA wrestling tourney has been canceled. The WCCA said the decision was based on guidelines by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Center for Disease Control, the PIAA and WPIAL, and input from county school districts.
This would’ve been the 68th year for the wrestling tournament, the second-oldest event — next to track and field (1923) — sponsored by the WCCA. But now, the tourney — originally scheduled for Jan. 8-9 — won’t be held.
“We really struggled with that,” expressed Andy Wnek, vice president and a member of the board of directors of the WCCA. “We kind of knew at the end of October and into November that we needed to take a look at it.
“It involves bringing in all these county schools and other outsiders into one building. We just didn’t know how we were going to be able to run a tournament, particularly wrestling.
“It’s just the numbers of wrestlers, coaches, spectators and other personnel that it takes to work the event. We just didn’t know how we were going to be able to do that, and if any school was going to let us into their facility. Then, you have to worry about everything that would need to be sterilized.
“We could probably live without having spectators,” said Wnek, who was a biology teacher at Greater Latrobe for 27 years and will be in his 24th season as head track coach. “But here was still having all of these teams in a few locker rooms in one school.
“There were a lot of moving parts with this. We just didn’t know how we were going to be able to do it.
“It was a very difficult decision. The way things turned out with indoor gatherings and things like that, we weren’t sure how we could pull this off.”
Mike Weinell, the head wrestling coach at Derry Area, was holding out hope that the WCCA might reconsider doing the event at a later date. But he also realizes that it may not be feasible at this point.
“I’m not surprised, but I understand it,” Weinell said of the decision. “I would like to have seen them maybe try to reschedule it, but I know it wouldn’t be easy.
“I was kind of hoping they would let it go for a little bit until we’re at least able to go back to school. But the thing about that is, most schools are out until at least Jan. 18.
“It’s kind of a bummer. It’s one of those tournaments that you look forward to all year.
“It’s sad that they’re not going to have it. I wish they’d take another look at it, if there’s a way to get it in.
“And it’s not just wrestling. It’s all winter sports,” Weinell added.
“I feel bad for everybody, especially the senior kids. It’s going to be hard for kids to show how much better they are this season than last, especially when it comes to getting scholarships. That’s the big downfall...not getting the opportunity to show what they can do.”
Mears basically feels the same way. In fact, he used some of the same words to describe it.
“I think the kids are a little bummed that it’s not going to happen. I think the fans are, too,” Mears remarked.
“It’s demoralizing. But there’s nothing you can do about it.
“It’s a very sad day for wrestling around here. Westmoreland County is so talented and deep when it comes to wrestling.
“It’s one of the tougher tournaments to win. There have been a lot of kids to go on and win state titles from this county.”
Weinell remembers two years in particular. And both involved one of his wrestlers.
The first was 2011. That’s when Derry Area’s Jimmy Gulibon bumped up a weight class and met Franklin Regional’s Nico Megaludis in the 125-pound championship match.
“People thought we were crazy,” Weinell recalls, “but both wrestlers were the best in the country at their weight. You want to wrestle the best.
“At his caliber, he needed to find some good competition. What better way than to go up against the best their is.
“It was great for the sport. I think most people came just to watch that match.”
As a junior, Gulibon dropped that match by one point to Megaludis, who was a senior at the time. It also was his only loss that season.
It was the last of four WCCA titles for Megaludis, a three-time PIAA Class AAA champion. And just to give you an idea of what Weinell and Mears are talking about, Gulibon won four state titles in Class AA, but three in the county.
“That speaks to the caliber of the county tournament,” Weinell offered. “Every year, there are a lot of kids in our area ranked nationally at every weight class.
“It’s pretty crazy as to how good the wrestling is in our county. That’s what makes the WCCA tournament so exciting.”
When it comes to the WCCA tournament, that’s one thing that some people overlook. There are schools in both classifications.
The second year for Weinell was 2016. It marked the one time that Derry Area’s Micky Phillippi defeated Luke Pletcher of Greater Latrobe, that coming in the finals at 138 pounds.
“That was another great match,” Weinell noted. “It was just just incredible to watch that one, too.”
Both went on to capture three state championships, one (Phillippi) in Class AA and the other (Pletcher) in AAA. However, it was Phillippi’s one and only WCCA title while Pletcher finished with three.
“That’s how good the wrestling is in this county,” Mears interjected.
But it’s been put on hold, for now. Even though the prestigious Powerade Tournament has been rescheduled for Jan. 29-30 at Monroeville Convention Center — for now, at least — it appears the WCCA event will have to wait another year.
“Most tournaments are run by booster organizations, so if you can’t have fans or concessions, you can’t make any money. You’d actually lose money, so I think everyone’s just going to pull back from that for a year,” Mears indicated
“What you’re seeing is some schools trying to put together eight-team meets. At least that’ll get kids some matches to help try and catch up, if they’re held.
“I don’t know how they’re going to pull that off with so many teams. We’ll see how that goes.”
As of now, all winter sports across the state — under orders by Gov. Tom Wolf — are on “pause” until Monday, when practice can resume followed by games, matches and meets on Jan. 8.
“We’re just hoping we can get in some kind of a season,” Weinell said. “It’d be nice to have that chance.”
Another thing the WCCA has had to deal with is last week’s unexpected passing of Larry Sellitto, the organization’s president. He, for the most part, was the one in charge of the wrestling tourney.
“Bad news on top of bad news on top of bad news,” is how Wnek put it.
“He was really the driving force behind the county coaches. I don’t know how to describe how many things he did.
“It’s just terrible. I don’t know what to say.
“I know everyone associated with the county coaches is devastated.”
Gene Brisbane is the head girls’ basketball coach at Derry Area, but also another member of the board of directors and the WCCA treasurer. He offered his thoughts on Sellitto’s sudden death.
“Larry did so much for the student-athletes of Westmoreland County,” Brisbane said. “We are having a hard time processing his passing.”
