Vikings use flurry to pins to down Trojans

Mount Pleasant Area’s wrestling team recorded six pins Wednesday on its way to a 52-21 victory over host Derry Area in a WPIAL Class 2A 3B sub-section dual match.
All of the Vikings’ half-dozen falls were recorded in less than 1:30, including three in under a minute. Mount Pleasant Area star Dayton Pitzer, a two-time WPIAL and PIAA champion, needed just 14 seconds to pin Derry Area’s Aiden Cmar at 215 pounds.
Other Vikings’ pins came from Joseph Longhi (106 pounds), Sean Cain (120), Duncan Blose (126), Lucas Shaulis (145) and Joseph Semelka (285), respectively.
Mount Pleasant Area (5-0 section, 9-3 overall) also got forfeit wins from Jamison Poklembo (138) and Brady Poole (152), while Noah Gnibus added a 12-2 major decision over Collin Barkley (189).
Derry Area (3-3 section, 6-5 overall) picked up four victories in the match, as Giovanni Beatrice pinned William Shipley in just 15 seconds at 113. Charles Banks and Christian Hirak added falls at 132 and 172, respectively, while Nathan Barkley earned a 10-5 decision over Ty Hornick at 172.
MOUNT PLEASANT AREA 52,
DERRY AREA 21
106 — Joseph Longhi (MP) p. Dylan Klim, 1:29
113 — Giovanni Beatrice (DA) p. William Shipley, 0:15
120 — Sean Cain (MP) p. Brett Klim, 0:38
126 — Duncan Blose (MP) p. Zander Nuttall, 1:09
132 — Charles Banks (DA) p. Matthew Reynolds, 1:59
138 — Jamison Poklembo (MP), forfeit
145 — Lucas Shaulis (MP) p. Zachary Panichelle, 1:12
152 — Brady Poole (MP), forfeit
160 — Christian Hirak (DA) p. Conor Johnson, 2:33
172 — Nathan Barkley (DA) d. Ty Hornick, 10-5
189 — Noah Gnibus (MP) m.d. Collin Barkley, 12-2
215 — Dayton Pitzer (MP) p. Aiden Cmar, 0:14
285 — Joseph Semelka (MP) p. Jacob Taylor, 0:54
