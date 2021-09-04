Visiting Mount Pleasant Area made itself at home in the end zones of Derry Stadium Friday night, rolling to a 63-14 win over Derry Area.
The Vikings (2-0) scored five first-quarter touchdowns and were ahead 57-8 by halftime of the non-conference meeting of traditional rivals that no longer compete in the same WPIAL Class 3A conference.
Prior to Friday's contest, the Trojans (0-2) had taken four straight over the Vikings, including a 7-0 win in 2019 and a 48-7 drubbing as Derry Area made its way to the WPIAL Class 3A championship game in 2018. The teams didn't play in 2020.
"I'm just happy with the overall team," Vikings coach Jason Fazekas said following the win. "From the scrimmage to Week Zero to this week, we want to bet better, and it's really important for us to have a great week coming up as a team. We'll take it. I'm always going to enjoy a win and we'll get better next week."
Mount Pleasant Area's ground game powered its early success. The Vikings rolled up 193 rushing yards in the first quarter alone, scoring four times on the ground and again off a play-action pass in the opening frame.
All five of the Vikings' first-quarter scores came on drives of five plays or fewer.
Robbie Labuda capped Mount Pleasant Area's first drive with a 13-yard touchdown run and Aaron Alakson scored from nine yards out following a three-and-out by the Trojans.
Eric Catone’s 55-yard kickoff return provided a brief spark for Derry Area after that. The senior found a seam after fielding a deep kickoff at the Trojans' 7-yard line, getting across midfield before he was dragged down by the coverage unit.
A flag against the Vikings for roughing freshman quarterback Blake Revoir following a short completion moved the ball closer, and Ahmad Ward's 14-yard touchdown run gave Derry Area its first points of the 2021 campaign.
"When we got those points on the board, I thought we were going to really come out with, if not all cylinders firing, at least have the engine running a little smoother offensively," Derry Area head coach Vince Skillings said. "But then they came right back and got the next touchdown... and we lost some steam."
Ward's touchdown and Revoir's successful scramble for the 2-point conversion cut Mount Pleasant Area's lead to 14-8, but the Vikings quickly squashed any thoughts of a comeback.
Alakson added a 10-yard scoring run and Labuda blocked a Derry Area punt to set up Tyler Reese's scamper for a 13-yard touchdown to put the Vikings on top 28-8.
"We can't keep going on a roller coaster, having an emotional low because an opponent scores," Skillings said. "This is football. If somebody punches you in the mouth, get up and punch them back. That's what we have to learn. And that's part of a young team, an inexperienced team, and one that has to relearn how to win."
With another short field after Kolby Hudec sacked Revoir on a fourth-down pass attempt, Mount Pleasant Area cashed in again. Reese found a wide-open Demetrio Sherbondy for a 22-yard score with 22 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The Vikings got the ball right back in scoring territory as Casey Shaffer picked off Revoir on Derry Area's next snap.
Alakson added his third rushing touchdown of the evening on an 11-yard rumble to put Mount Pleasant Area ahead 41-8.
Even when Derry Area forced the Vikings to punt for the first time, things continued to go Mount Pleasant Area's way.
Taking over at their own 12, the Trojans mishandled the ball on the first play following Reese's punt, resulting in a safety for Mount Pleasant Area.
Reese found Brant Gam behind the Trojans' secondary on the first play after the free kick, giving Mount Pleasant Area nine points in 16 seconds. The Vikings made it scores on three straight snaps as Labuda picked off a pass from Mason Beeman, returning it 26 yards for a touchdown.
By halftime, Mount Pleasant Area had built a 57-8 advantage and had outgained Derry Area 369-31.
Catone added an 11-yard scoring run for Derry Area in the fourth quarter, but Mount Pleasant Area matched the touchdown on its next offensive play as Garrett Eicher broke free for a 57-yard score.
For the game, Mount Pleasant Area outgained the Trojans 439-126, including a 339-103 edge on the ground.
"I think we've got a few kids that can run the football and I think it's become a little bit obvious," Fazekas said. "I tell the offensive line 'We're still the most important part, because we've got to make it go. We've got to give those guys chances. We've got to get the play started for them.'"
Labuda led all rushers with 70 yards and a touchdown on five carries, adding 29 receiving yards on a pair of catches and cashing in with the pick-six.
Alakson had 60 yards and three scores on seven carries, while Reese carried four times for 61 yards and a touchdown, and added 94 yards and two scores through the air.
Catone led the Trojans with 33 yards and a touchdown, while Ward finished with 32 yards and a score.
Derry Area travels to Indiana Area next week for another non-conference tilt. The Little Indians improved to 1-1, beating Burrell, 44-7, on Friday following a 20-14 home loss to Ligonier Valley.
"We're going to be all right," Skillings said. "I think our line's got a lot of work to do. This week, we're going to cut down on the amount of team time we do (in practice) and really emphasize individual technique. We're going to be working all week on everybody knowing what they're doing and knowing where they're supposed to be.
"All we can do is keep working, keep grinding and trying to improve each week. Putting 14 on the board, that's better than zero last week. We're using that as a positive and this week, we're going to really emphasize technique and fundamentals."
Mount Pleasant Area hosts Greensburg Salem next week in another non-conference matchup. The Golden Lions improved to 1-1 by getting past Connellsville Area, 36-19, on Friday.
