The Mount Pleasant Area football team has its swagger back.
The Vikings won a playoff game for the first time in seven years last Friday and now they’re looking for more.
The No. 6-seeded Mount Pleasant Area football team is scheduled to travel to No. 3 Avonworth during a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal-round playoff game, scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight at Avonworth High School.
If Mount Pleasant Area wins, the Vikings will face No. 2 North Catholic or No. 7 Keystone Oaks on Friday, Nov. 19 at a time and location to be determined. The WPIAL Class 3A championship game is set for noon on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
Mount Pleasant Area is 6-4 overall. The Vikings, with wins in four of their last six games played, have qualified for the playoffs 11 times in the last 13 years.
Mount Pleasant Area, in the playoffs for the third straight year, won a playoff game for the first time since 2014. That season, the Vikings routed Shady Side Academy in the opening round before falling to Aliquippa, runners-up in Class AA. The victory against Shady Side was the third straight year the Vikings registered a playoff win for the first time in school history. Now, they seek a return to the district semifinals for the first time since 1996.
Mount Pleasant Area had an eight-year playoff run that ended when they missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons in 2017 and ‘18, before the streak picked up again in 2019. They suffered first-round losses in each of their next four playoff appearances — Beaver (2015), Beaver Falls (16), Central Valley (19), North Catholic (20) — before breaking the run last Friday.
Mount Pleasant Area blasted No. 11 Burrell, 41-7, to break the streak without a playoff win during a first-round game last Friday at Mount Pleasant Area High School. It was their second win of the season against Burrell, as the Vikings routed the Bucs, 40-7, in a season-opening Week Zero game, also at Mount Pleasant Area High School.
Last Friday, the Vikings scored on their first four possessions and held a 27-7 halftime lead. Robbie Labuda led the way with 172 yards and a score on 15 carries, while Aaron Alakson added 115 yards rushing and two touchdowns, as Mount Pleasant Area rushed 31 times for 333 yards.
Alakson also had three catches for 91 yards, while freshman Cole Chatfield — filling in for injured starter Tyler Reese — completed 4 of 8 passes for 96 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Reese could potentially return for tonight’s game.
Reese has completed 59 of 86 passes for 431 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions. He also had 350 yards rushing and four scores. Labuda leads the way with 129 carries and 905 yards rushing with 10 touchdowns, while Alakson follows with 97 touches for 704 yards and 11 scores. Garn Brant is the Vikings’ leading receiver with 190 yards, while Alakson and Labuda have combined for 287 yards receiving.
Avonworth, which earned a first-round bye in the playoffs, finished 4-1 in the WPIAL Class 3A Northwestern Six Conference and 8-2 overall. The Antelopes finished second in the conference to unbeaten top-seeded Central Valley, the defending Class 3A WPIAL and PIAA state champion.
Last season, the Antelopes missed the playoffs, after going 3-1 in conference play and finishing 4-2 overall, but Avonworth captured its second-ever WPIAL championship in 2019 with a 28-6 victory against Washington during the Class 2A finals at Norwin Senior High School. The Antelopes were runners-up in the state that season.
This season, Avonworth won its first three games before a 14-point loss at Freeport Area. The Antelopes won five of their final six regular-season games with their only loss coming in a 40-point setback against top-seeded Central Valley on Oct. 22.
Nate Harper has completed 88 of 156 passes for 1,105 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. Peyton Faulkner is the leading receiver for the Antelopes with 299 yards, while Neo Miller follows at 222. Ian Syam guides Avonworth on the ground with 1,028 yards on 131 attempts and 15 total touchdowns. Luke Hilyard also has eight scores, while Faulkner posted five.
