Most wrestling fans anticipated Wednesday’s WPIAL Class AAA Section 3-B wrestling finale between Derry Area and Mount Pleasant to be a close and exciting match.
And that’s exactly what happened as the dual meet came down to the final bout to determine the third and final playoff spot in the sub-section.
In a dual meet that featured nine different lead changes, including five by one point, Mount Pleasant claimed the final bout by fall en route to a 42-37 home victory on Senior Night.
Both teams battled back and forth the entire meet, but in the end, the Vikings (3-2, 5-5) recorded six falls, which proved to be too much for the Trojans (2-3, 5-6).
“I think everyone of our seniors got a pin tonight,” said Mount Pleasant head coach Zach Snyder.
“That was huge. Some of those (falls) were big momentum swings.
“I think our seniors were amped up for their last home match. Everyone just showed up and did what they’re supposed to do. We wrestled smart, stayed in good positions and took care of business.”
“It’s a tough pill to swallow sometimes,” Derry Area head coach Mike Weinell said. “Defeat stinks.
“I want to win, and I don’t like losing. When I decide to accept mediocrity, it’s time for me to quit coaching.
“And right now, I can’t accept mediocrity, and that’s what we’ve been putting out there. I wish these kids would get that feeling of really wanting to win and understand how important that is.
“If we don’t get pinned a few times, we win the match. We bumped our lineup around to give ourselves the best chance, and we did what we had to do, but, regardless, we still had a chance.”
The Trojans grabbed the initial lead (4-0) when Nick Reeping earned a 10-2 major decision over Nathan Kubasky at 145.
The Vikings quickly bounced back scoring two straight falls by Kyle Jones (152) and Patrick Brewer (160) to take a 12-4 lead.
DA’s Mike Kelly won a huge bout at 170 against Jack Kramer to bring the Trojans within five (12-7).
Kelly carried a three-point advantage into the final period when he was tossed on his back and nearly pinned. However, he was able to fight off the fall by scoring a late reversal to win the bout, 15-14.
Dakota Beeman gave the Trojans their second lead (13-12) after he accepted a forfeit at 182.
Vikings’ star grappler Dayton Pitzer, who won the PIAA Class AA state title last year as a sophomore at 182, has been out of the lineup all season with a knee injury and was not cleared to wrestle. That enabled the Trojans to receive a free pass at his weight class.
However, Pitzer is expected to rejoin the lineup before the end of the season. He is currently the top ranked wrestler in the state in Class AA at 182.
“That was a big forfeit for us,” Weinell said. “We weren’t sure if they were going to put him in or not.”
“For these guys to get a win without Dayton in the lineup is huge for their confidence moving forward. It just shows what kind of team we have,” Snyder said.
Eric Catone extended the Trojans’ lead (19-12) with a first-period fall in 1:18 over Jacob Proctor at 195.
Ian Fasano’s forfeit at 220 brought the Vikings within a point (19-18) before regaining the lead (24-19) at heavyweight when Colton Zelmore pinned Noah Cymmerman with 16 seconds left in the bout.
“That was a big turning point in the match,” Snyder said. “It may not have been the deciding factor, but that was huge bonus points for us.”
The Trojan head coach was very much in agreement.
“That’s a swing match,” Weinell said. “If we win that match, we might win, but there were so many different ways we could’ve won that match.
“It’s not just one persons fault. It’s a team effort.
“His match could’ve gone either way He just got to learn to put himself in better position.
“I think he had a shot of winning the match, especially if he gets that last takedown. He’s got to set it up, and we’ve been working on those things.”
Tristan Fischer accepted the final forfeit of the meet at 106 to give the lead (25-24) back to the Trojans once again.
Both teams alternated trading falls and leads the rest of the way until the Vikings set the final.
MP’s Luke Geibig pinned Alexander Cole in 30 seconds at 113 while DA’s Colton McCallen pinned Tristan Zawalsh in :47 at 120.
Meanwhile, MP’s Damian George earned a first-period fall in 41 seconds over Xavier Merlin at 126, and Ty Cymmerman registered a fall against Lucas Shaulis in 3:34 at 132.
Noah Gnibus recorded a first-period fall over Cody Hardsock in :58 to set the final.
“I think we wrestled really well in some matches and in some we didn’t think,” Weinell said. “We’re out of position, and it cost us the match.
“They were definitely more experienced than we were, and we knew than going in. If we get one of those pins going a different way, we win the match.
“We need mat time. We have to wrestle as much as we can.
“It’s frustrating because I thought we had a chance to win, and we came up short. We still have competition, which is good for these guys who have to maintain weight. We’ll have a couple weeks to get some things down and maybe refocus.”
Derry Area resumes wrestling action with an exhibition match Friday (7 p.m.) at Indiana Area.
