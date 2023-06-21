Latrobe VFW (10-8), powered by two four-run innings, knocked off Heat Siphon (6-10) Monday, June 19, by an 11-1 score in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball play.
The Pumpers jumped out to an early 1-0 lead with one run in the top of the first inning of play, but it was all VFW from that point on as Heat Siphon failed to plate another run in the game. The VFW squad, however, quickly tied the game at 1-1 with one run in the home half of the second inning, then followed that up with back-to-back four-run innings for a 9-1 advantage. With Heat Siphon unable to answer at the plate, VFW scored a pair in the bottom of the fifth frame to invoke the 10-run mercy rule, winning the game 11-1 in five innings.
Noah Smith had the game’s lone extra-base hit as he was 2 for 4 with one double and two runs scored for VFW. He was complemented by James Rafferty, who was 3 for 4 with three runs scored, and Jeremy Lazarchik, who was 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Colin Barkley was 1 for 2 in the game as he scored two runs, and teammate Mason Hrubes also scored a pair for VFW. Hudson Howard and Braden Nelson were both 1 for 3 in the game.
Noah Dixon was 1 for 1 with one run scored for the Pumpers. Ryan Karaschak was 1 for 2 in the game.
Barkley went the distance on the mound for VFW as he struck out six batters and walked a pair.
Dixon took the loss for Heat Siphon as he struck out four batters and issued six walks. He was relieved by Karaschak, who walked one.
