Latrobe VFW knocked off Derry Ukes in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action Tuesday, May 16, by a score of 12-6.

The Ukes jumped out to an early 2-0 lead before VFW plated five runs in the second inning and another run in the top of the third for a 6-2 advantage. The Ukes rebounded with four runs in the home half of the third to tie the game at 6-6. VFW scored one run in the fifth before plating five more in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach for the 12-6 victory. VFW finished the game with 13 hits.

