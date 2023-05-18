Latrobe VFW knocked off Derry Ukes in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action Tuesday, May 16, by a score of 12-6.
The Ukes jumped out to an early 2-0 lead before VFW plated five runs in the second inning and another run in the top of the third for a 6-2 advantage. The Ukes rebounded with four runs in the home half of the third to tie the game at 6-6. VFW scored one run in the fifth before plating five more in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach for the 12-6 victory. VFW finished the game with 13 hits.
Hudson Howard led the way for VFW as he was 4 for 5 and scored four runs. Mason Mastowski was 3 for 4 with a double and scored one run.
Camron Forbes was 2 for 4 for the Ukes and scored one run. Tristan Lettie scored twice for Derry.
Braden Nelson was the winning pitcher for VFW as he struck out four batters and walked four. He was relieved by Mastowski, who also fanned four and walked three.
The Ukes had a trio of pitchers on the hill. Mason Zinkham started the game, issuing three free passes. He was relieved by Mikey Monios, who struck out seven and walked three. Forbes finished the game, striking out two and walking two.
St. Joe’s bats came to life in the middle innings as the team scored a 7-1 win Friday, May 12, over Latrobe VFW.
St. Joe’s had an early 1-0 lead, then scored three runs in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth to take a 6-1 lead. VFW managed to plate one run in the home half of the fourth inning. St. Joe’s added a run in the seventh inning to win the game by a 7-1 score.
Anthony Matthews was 1 for 2 for St. Joe’s with a run scored and two RBI. Parker Hannah was 2 for 2 and scored twice. Carter Urban scored two runs for St. Joe’s.
Jeremy Lazarchik was 1 for 2 at the plate for VFW. He scored the team’s lone run. Braden Nelson was 1 for 3 with a double.
Jayden Struble was the winning pitcher for St. Joe’s. He went 4.2 innings, allowing one run on three hits. He struck out 12 while issuing four walks. He was relieved by Cole Short, who struck out three batters in 1.1 innings. Hannah finished off the final inning.
Lazarchik went the distance for VFW. He gave up seven runs on eight hits in the complete game loss. He struck out five and walked four.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
