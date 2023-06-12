St. Anthony’s (12-3) recorded four extra-base hits Saturday, June 10, but was unable to cash in en route to a 3-1 loss against Latrobe VFW (7-8) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball play.
VFW plated one run in each of the first two innings for an early 2-0 advantage. St. Anthony’s countered with one run in the home half of the fourth inning to cut the deficit in half, but the team couldn’t make up any additional ground. VFW added an insurance run in the top of the sixth inning for a 3-1 win.
Mason Hrubes was 2 for 3 with a double for VFW. Teammate Mason Mastowski also recorded a double as he went 1 for 2 in the game. James Rafferty was 1 for 3 with one run scored, while teammates Colin Barkley and Braden Nelson scored one run apiece.
St. Anthony’s outhit the opposition 12-4 but was unable to convert the hits into runs.
Zach Theys was a perfect 3 for 3 in the game. Ethan Haydo and Quinn Painter were both 2 for 3 at the plate as each hitter recorded a double for St. Anthony’s. Joey Crimboli finished with game 2 for 4 with one double, and teammate Max Dlugos was 1 for 3 with a double. Cason Long was 1 for 3 in the game with one run scored. Liam Smith singled in the loss.
Barkley got the win for VFW as he struck out seven batters. Rafferty closed out the game in relief.
Theys got the start for St. Anthony’s and was tagged for the loss as he struck out six batters and walked three. Long entered the game in relief, fanning five batters and issuing two free passes.
