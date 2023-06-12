St. Anthony’s (12-3) recorded four extra-base hits Saturday, June 10, but was unable to cash in en route to a 3-1 loss against Latrobe VFW (7-8) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball play.

VFW plated one run in each of the first two innings for an early 2-0 advantage. St. Anthony’s countered with one run in the home half of the fourth inning to cut the deficit in half, but the team couldn’t make up any additional ground. VFW added an insurance run in the top of the sixth inning for a 3-1 win.

