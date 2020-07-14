VFW and St. Joe’s Club captured Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League games played on Monday.
VFW defeated Nakles, while St. Joe’s Club took care of Derry Ukes, both at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Cooperstown Vets leads the current league standings with a 12-3 record, while Heat Siphon follows with an 11-4 mark, as both teams have qualified for the upcoming playoffs.
F.O. Eagles (10-5) is in third place, followed by Nakles (10-6-1) and St. Anthony with a 7-7 record. Bardine’s (8-8) is in sixth, while Frontier Club (7-8) and VFW (6-8) follow. St. Joe’s Club is 3-13, while Derry Ukes is 2-14-1 overall.
VFW 12,
Nakles 2
VFW scored a 10-run victory against Nakles.
VFW took a 4-0 lead through three innings and led by seven until Nakles scored its only runs of the game.
Jake Albaugh and John Tropeano led the VFW attack, both with two singles and two runs scored. Riley Smith singled twice and scored a run, while Zach Stott, Tony Massari and Brayen Hill all singled and scored. Tyler Mondock also scored two runs for VFW, which scored 12 runs on 10 hits.
Santino Bryer paced Nakles at the plate with two hits, including a double, while Andrew Anderson also singled twice. Ben Stratton also singled and scored for Nakles, which scored two runs on eight hits.
Riley Smith was the winning pitcher with eight strikeouts and one walk. Michael Tortorella fanned four and walked five in defeat.
St. Joe’s Club 14,
Derry Ukes 2
St. Joe’s Club used an early lead to roll to a 12-run victory against Derry Ukes.
St. Joe’s scored three times in the first and broke out for a seven-run second for an early 10-0 lead. Derry Ukes scored its two runs and St. Joe’s Club closed the game with a four-run fourth.
Eli Boring paced St. Joe’s Club with two hits and three runs, while Cole Short also contributed two hits and a run. Peyton Chismar singled and scored three runs, while Jack Jeffery added a base hit and two runs. Broderick Schreyer also singled and scored for St. Joe’s Club, which scored 14 runs on 10 hits.
John Wasnick and Jake Lloyd both singled and scored for Derry Ukes, which scored two runs on three hits.
Jeffery struck out four and walked four for the mound win. Anthony Monios fanned one and walked five in defeat.
———
VFW Nakles ab r h ab r h
Smith 4 1 2 Davis 3 0 1 Stott 4 1 1 Anderson 2 0 2 Massari 3 1 1 Bryer 3 0 2 Albaugh 3 2 2 Calabrace 3 0 1 Mondock 2 2 0 Voytilla 2 0 0 Hill 3 1 1 Tortorella 2 1 0 J Tropeano 2 2 2 Stratton 1 1 1 Porterfield 1 0 0 Gaskey 2 0 0 B Tropeano 3 0 0 Newsome 2 0 0 Mignogna 2 0 1 Scarton 2 0 1
Totals 27 12 10 Totals 25 2 8VFW 031 350 0 — 12 10 0Nakles 000 200 0 — 2 8 0 Doubles: Bryer (N) Strikeouts by: Smith-8, Mondock-0 (VFW); Tortorella-4, Voytilla-5 (N) Base on balls by: Smith-1, Mondock-0 (VFW); Tortorella-5, Voytilla-0 (N) Winning pitcher: Riley Smith Losing pitcher: Michael Tortorella
———
Derry Ukes 001 100 0 — 2 3 2St. Joe’s 370 400 0 — 14 10 2 Strikeouts by: Jeffery-4, Pokrant-0 (SJC); Monios-1, Stump-2, Wasnick-2, Martin-0 (DU) Base on balls by: Jeffery-4, Pokrant-1 (SJC); Monios-5, Stump-3, Wasnick-4, Martin-0 (DU) Winning pitcher: Jack Jeffery Losing pitcher: Anthony Monios
