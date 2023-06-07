Bolstered by 11 runs in the final three innings Monday, June 5, the Latrobe VFW team (6-6) scored a 12-8 win over Heat Siphon (5-9) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
Heat Siphon held an early 1-0 lead after the first inning of play. Both teams scored one run apiece in the fourth inning as Heat Siphon retained the slim margin at 2-1. VFW put together a four-run fifth inning to take a 5-2 advantage but Heat Siphon quickly responded, plating five runs in the home half of the inning for a 7-5 lead.
VFW continued its hot hitting, however, as the team scored four runs in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh to turn the tide for a 12-7 lead. Heat Siphon couldn’t maintain its momentum, scoring just one run in the home half of the final frame in a 12-8 loss.
James Rafferty and Noah Smith led VFW at the plate as both players were 2 for 4 in the game, scoring three runs apiece for the winning team. Colin Barkley also scored three runs and was 2 for 3 at the plate. Jeremy Lazarchik was 1 for 2 for VFW, scoring twice. Braden Nelson scored one run, and teammate Hudson Howard added one single.
Heat Siphon’s Ryan Karaschak had the game’s lone extra-base hit, a triple, to highlight his perfect 4-for-4 performance at the plate. He scored two runs. Teammate Levi Moser was 2 for 4, scoring three runs. Anderson Varchetti was 2 for 4. Noah Dixon, Preston Donovan and Alex Orr each scored one run and singled in the loss.
Mason Hrubes was the winning pitcher for VFW as he struck out five batters and issued one base on balls. Barkley also pitched in the game, fanning five.
Donovan took the loss for Heat Siphon as he struck out six batters and issued five free passes. Dixon also saw time on the mound as he fanned nine batters and walked four. Orr made an appearance on the hill as well as he issued one base on balls.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
