Bolstered by 11 runs in the final three innings Monday, June 5, the Latrobe VFW team (6-6) scored a 12-8 win over Heat Siphon (5-9) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.

Heat Siphon held an early 1-0 lead after the first inning of play. Both teams scored one run apiece in the fourth inning as Heat Siphon retained the slim margin at 2-1. VFW put together a four-run fifth inning to take a 5-2 advantage but Heat Siphon quickly responded, plating five runs in the home half of the inning for a 7-5 lead.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.