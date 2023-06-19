Facing a 4-2 deficit late in the game Sunday, June 18, Latrobe VFW (9-8) flipped the script by scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for a 6-4 comeback win over St. Anthony’s (13-4) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.

St. Anthony’s jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with two runs in the top of the first inning of play. VFW tied the score at 2-2 with two runs in the home half of the fourth inning, only to see St. Anthony’s retake the lead with two runs in the fifth for a 4-2 advantage. VFW regrouped in time to plate four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, then held St. Anthony’s scoreless in the seventh and final frame to earn a 6-4 win.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.