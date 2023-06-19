Facing a 4-2 deficit late in the game Sunday, June 18, Latrobe VFW (9-8) flipped the script by scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for a 6-4 comeback win over St. Anthony’s (13-4) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
St. Anthony’s jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with two runs in the top of the first inning of play. VFW tied the score at 2-2 with two runs in the home half of the fourth inning, only to see St. Anthony’s retake the lead with two runs in the fifth for a 4-2 advantage. VFW regrouped in time to plate four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, then held St. Anthony’s scoreless in the seventh and final frame to earn a 6-4 win.
VFW was led at the plate by James Rafferty, who was 1 for 3 with one double and one run scored. Teammate Mason Mastowski had VFW’s other extra-base hit – also a double – as he went 1 for 3 in the game. Nick Jacobsky was 1 for 3 with one run scored for VFW. Noah Smith singled in the game, while teammates Parker Holt, Hudson Howard, JoJo Monios and John Nave each scored one run for VFW.
Cason Long led St. Anthony’s at the plate as he was 2 for 3 with one triple, one double and one run scored. Ethan Haydo hit one double as he was 2 for 3 with one run scored. Evan Springbob, Zach Theys and Aiden Upole were each 1 for 3 for St. Anthony’s, while Quinn Painter scored two runs in the loss.
Jacobsky earned the win in relief for VFW as he struck out three batters. Jeremy Lazarchik started the game for VFW, striking out eight batters while issuing just one base on balls.
Donovan Trimble took the loss in relief for St. Anthony’s as he walked two batters. Theys started the game as he fanned nine batters and walked five.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
