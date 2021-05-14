VFW trailed by five early runs but used a big fifth inning to rally and narrowly edge St. Anthony’s, 7-6, during a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League game played Thursday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
St. Anthony’s (2-5) scored five unanswered runs through two-and-a-half innings. But VFW (2-6) pulled one back in the third, scored another in the fourth and rattled off five in the fifth to take a 7-5 lead. St. Anthony’s cut the deficit to one run in the sixth, but it wasn’t enough, as VFW held on for a one-run win.
Four hits were all VFW needed to plate seven runs. Dom Cararini, Mason Hrubes, Hayden Porterfield and Ben Tropeano each recorded a hit to collectively guide VFW at the plate.
Tropeano and Riley Smith each crossed twice, while Cararini, Hrubes and Bryson Hill also scored.
Isaiah Mitchell went 3-for-3 and scored a run to pace St. Anthony’s offensively. Landon Kodman singled twice and plated a run, while Zach Theys, Keegan Young and Cason Long each picked up a hit. Young, Jack Stynchula, and Blake Spillar also crossed.
Smith recorded eight strikeouts for the mound win, walking six. Damian Newsome took the loss with five strikeouts and four walks.
———
St. Anthny 122 001 0 — 6 8 6VFW 001 150 0 — 7 4 8 Strikeouts by: Smith-8, Lazarchik-1 (VFW); Newsome-5, Stynchula-1 (SA) Base on balls by: Smith-6, Lazarchik-1 (VFW); Newsome-4, Stynchula-5 (SA) Winning pitcher: Riley Smith Losing pitcher: Damian Newsome
