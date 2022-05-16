Hayden Porterfield had two hits to lead the VFW to a 5-1 victory over St. Anthony in Teener-League competition Saturday.
The score was knotted at 0-0 until the bottom-of-the-third inning when the VFW posted 3 runs to take a lead it would not lose.
Parker Berk, Mason Hrubes, Collin Barkley and Maddox Mignogna had a hit apiece for the VFW in the win.
Alek Skwirut and Casem Long had a double apiece for St. Anthony’s.
Porterfield gets the win for the VFW. He struck out 15 and walked two. Skwirut takes the loss for St. Anthony’s. He struck out seven and walked four.
